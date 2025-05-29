Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
Release date : 29 May 2025

Motorola Razr 60

Motorola Razr 60 is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 49,988 in India with 50 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Mediatek Dimensity 7400X Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Motorola Razr 60 from HT Tech. Buy Motorola Razr 60 now with free delivery.

Motorola Razr 60 Price in India and other variants

The price for the Motorola Razr 60 in India is Rs. 49,988 . This is the Motorola Razr 60 base model with 256 GB of internal storage. Market Status of Motorola Razr 60 is Released. ...Read More

Motorola Razr 60 Take Away

processor
Processor
Mediatek Dimensity 7400X (5nm)

Offers exceptional multitasking, seamless gaming experiences, and enhanced thermal efficiency for smooth operation under heavy load.

camera
Camera
50MP + 13MP Rear, 32MP Front

Captures stunning photos with vibrant colors and sharp details. The 4K video recording capability ensures quality for social media sharing, while the front camera is perfect for selfies.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR4X 8GB + UFS 2.2 256GB

Delivers swift app launches and effective multitasking, allowing you to store ample files and enjoy smooth gaming sessions.

display
Display
6.9 inches Full HD+ pOLED, 120Hz

Provides vibrant visuals with rich colors and brightness up to 3000 nits, ensuring exceptional clarity and usability even in bright sunlight.

battery
Battery
4500 mAh with 30W TurboPower

Offers reliable all-day battery life with rapid charging capabilities to keep you connected without long wait times.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for tech enthusiasts, content creators, and everyday users seeking a powerful, stylish device with advanced features.

Motorola Razr 60 Summary

The Motorola Razr 60 brings a fresh take on foldable smartphones in India, combining style and practicality. It launches with a compact, eye-catching design and is available in unique Pantone-inspired colours like Gibraltar Sea, Spring Bud, and Lightest Sky. The main display is a 6.9 inch Full HD+ pOLED screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, while the 3.6 inch cover screen lets you quickly check notifications and interact with apps.

 

Inside, the Razr 60 runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor and 8GB of RAM, making everyday tasks and multitasking fast and smooth. It uses Android 15 with Motorola’s Hello UI, giving you a clean and easy-to-use interface. The 4500mAh battery supports both fast wired and wireless charging, so you can stay powered up throughout your day.

 

For photos and videos, the Razr 60 offers a dual rear camera system with a 50MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. The 32MP front camera is great for selfies and video calls. With 256GB of storage, IP48 water and dust resistance, stereo speakers, face unlock, and a fingerprint sensor, the Motorola Razr 60 is a stylish and reliable smartphone for anyone looking for a modern flip phone.

 

Motorola Razr 60: Key Specifications & Features

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    4500 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 30W TurboPower

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes, 15W

  • Type

    Li-Po

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 13 MP

  • Video Recording

    4K @ 30 fps UHD, 1080p @ 30 fps FHD

  • Water Resistance

    Yes, 1.5 m upto 30 min

  • Weight

    188 gram

  • Ruggedness

    IP48 dust protection,

  • Height

    171.3 mm

  • Thickness

    7.25 mm

  • Dimensions

    73.99 x 171.3 x 7.25 mm

  • Width

    73.99 mm

  • Screen Size

    6.9 inches( 17.53 cm)

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Brightness

    3000 nits

  • Resolution

    1080 x 2640 pixels

  • Aspect Ratio

    22:9

  • Display Type

    Full HD+ pOLED

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    85.33 %

  • Pixel Density

    413 ppi

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Launch Date

    May 29, 2025

  • Custom UI

    My UX

  • Model

    Razr 60

  • Brand

    motorola

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: Sub 6: N1/N2/N3/N5/N7/N8/N20/N26/N28/N38/N40/N41/N66/N75/N77/N78

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • GPS

    GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS

  • SIM Size

    eSIM + Nano SIM

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands:Sub 6: N1/N2/N3/N5/N7/N8/N20/N26/N28/N38/N40/N41/N66/N75/N77/N78

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, WiFi (2.4 GHz | 5 GHz), WiFi 6E, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4 GHz | 5 GHz | 6 GHz (6E)), Wi-Fi Hotspot

  • Processor

    Mediatek Dimensity 7400X

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR4X

  • Other Sensors

    Proximity + Light Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Hall Sensor, Barometer

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

