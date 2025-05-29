The Motorola Razr 60 brings a fresh take on foldable smartphones in India, combining style and practicality. It launches with a compact, eye-catching design and is available in unique Pantone-inspired colours like Gibraltar Sea, Spring Bud, and Lightest Sky. The main display is a 6.9 inch Full HD+ pOLED screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, while the 3.6 inch cover screen lets you quickly check notifications and interact with apps.

Inside, the Razr 60 runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor and 8GB of RAM, making everyday tasks and multitasking fast and smooth. It uses Android 15 with Motorola’s Hello UI, giving you a clean and easy-to-use interface. The 4500mAh battery supports both fast wired and wireless charging, so you can stay powered up throughout your day.

For photos and videos, the Razr 60 offers a dual rear camera system with a 50MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. The 32MP front camera is great for selfies and video calls. With 256GB of storage, IP48 water and dust resistance, stereo speakers, face unlock, and a fingerprint sensor, the Motorola Razr 60 is a stylish and reliable smartphone for anyone looking for a modern flip phone.