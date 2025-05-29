The price for the Motorola Razr 60 in India is Rs. 49,988 . This is the Motorola Razr 60 base model with 256 GB of internal storage. Market Status of Motorola Razr 60 is Released. ...Read More Read Less
Offers exceptional multitasking, seamless gaming experiences, and enhanced thermal efficiency for smooth operation under heavy load.
Captures stunning photos with vibrant colors and sharp details. The 4K video recording capability ensures quality for social media sharing, while the front camera is perfect for selfies.
Delivers swift app launches and effective multitasking, allowing you to store ample files and enjoy smooth gaming sessions.
Provides vibrant visuals with rich colors and brightness up to 3000 nits, ensuring exceptional clarity and usability even in bright sunlight.
Offers reliable all-day battery life with rapid charging capabilities to keep you connected without long wait times.
Perfect for tech enthusiasts, content creators, and everyday users seeking a powerful, stylish device with advanced features.
The Motorola Razr 60 brings a fresh take on foldable smartphones in India, combining style and practicality. It launches with a compact, eye-catching design and is available in unique Pantone-inspired colours like Gibraltar Sea, Spring Bud, and Lightest Sky. The main display is a 6.9 inch Full HD+ pOLED screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, while the 3.6 inch cover screen lets you quickly check notifications and interact with apps.
Inside, the Razr 60 runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor and 8GB of RAM, making everyday tasks and multitasking fast and smooth. It uses Android 15 with Motorola’s Hello UI, giving you a clean and easy-to-use interface. The 4500mAh battery supports both fast wired and wireless charging, so you can stay powered up throughout your day.
For photos and videos, the Razr 60 offers a dual rear camera system with a 50MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. The 32MP front camera is great for selfies and video calls. With 256GB of storage, IP48 water and dust resistance, stereo speakers, face unlock, and a fingerprint sensor, the Motorola Razr 60 is a stylish and reliable smartphone for anyone looking for a modern flip phone.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.