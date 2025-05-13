Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
Release date : 13 May 2025

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 89,998 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Motorola Razr 60 Ultra from HT Tech. Buy Motorola Razr 60 Ultra now with free delivery.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Price in India and other variants

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra price starts at ₹89,998 and goes upto ₹89,998. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is available in 3 options. Market Status of Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is Released.

₹89,998 17% OFF Pantone Scarab
  • 512 GB
  • 16 GB RAM
₹89,998 17% OFF Pantone Rio Red
  • 512 GB
  • 16 GB RAM
₹89,998 17% OFF Pantone Mountain Trail
  • 512 GB
  • 16 GB RAM
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Take Away

processor
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (4nm)

Experience smooth multitasking and exceptional gaming performance with enhanced thermal control and energy efficiency.

camera
Camera
50MP + 50MP Rear, 50MP Front

Capture stunning photos with rich detail and dynamic range. With 8K video recording capabilities, it excels in both low-light and social media scenarios.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5X 16 GB + UFS 4.0 512 GB

Enjoy lightning-fast app launches, smooth multitasking, and ample storage for all your media and gaming needs.

display
Display
7 inches LTPO AMOLED, 165 Hz

Experience vibrant visuals with great brightness and clarity, even outdoors, enhanced by a super-smooth refresh rate for gaming and scrolling.

battery
Battery
4700 mAh with 68W Fast Charging

Stay powered throughout the day with quick charging support, ensuring you spend less time tethered to an outlet.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for tech enthusiasts, gamers, and content creators who demand performance and stunning visuals in a sleek design.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Summary

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is a premium foldable smartphone that combines cutting-edge technology with a sleek, durable design. Featuring a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, advanced camera system, and innovative AI features, it offers a top-tier user experience in a compact form factor.

 



Price:

Rs. 99,999 (16GB RAM + 512GB Storage)

 



Availability:

Available for purchase from May 21, 2025, via Amazon, Reliance Digital, Motorola's official website, and select retail stores.

 

Design and Display

The Razr 60 Ultra features a 7-inch LTPO AMOLED main display with a resolution of 1224 x 2992 pixels, supporting a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. The cover display is a 4-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1272 x 1080 pixels, also supporting a 165Hz refresh rate. Both displays offer exceptional brightness levels, with the main screen reaching up to 4,500 nits and the cover screen up to 3,000 nits.

The device boasts a premium build with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic on the front and a choice of Alcantara, FSC-certified wood, or vegan leather finishes on the back. It is available in three Pantone-validated colors: Rio Red, Scarab, and Mountain Trail.

 

Performance and Battery

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, the Razr 60 Ultra delivers top-tier performance. It comes with 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring ample space for apps and media.

The device is equipped with a 4,700mAh battery, supporting 68W wired TurboPower charging, 30W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging, ensuring quick and versatile power options.

 

Camera System



The Razr 60 Ultra features a versatile camera setup:



Main Camera:

50MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).



Ultra-Wide/Macro Camera:

50MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, offering wide-angle and macro photography capabilities.



Front Camera:

50MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, ensuring high-quality selfies and video calls.

The device supports video recording up to 8K at 30fps and 4K at 60fps, with features like Dolby Vision capture and always-on video stabilization.

Software and Features

Running on Android 15, the Razr 60 Ultra incorporates Motorola's Moto AI suite, offering features like "Remember This" and "Catch Me Up" for enhanced user experience. A dedicated AI Key provides quick access to AI-driven functionalities.

 

The device also includes an IP48 rating for water resistance, stereo speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added convenience and security.

FAQs'

 



What are the colour options for the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra?

The device is available in three Pantone-validated colours: Rio Red (vegan leather finish), Scarab (Alcantara finish), and Mountain Trail (FSC-certified wood finish).



Does the Razr 60 Ultra support wireless charging?

 

Yes, it supports 30W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging, in addition to 68W wired TurboPower charging.

 



What is the storage capacity of the Razr 60 Ultra?

 

The device comes with 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, providing ample space for apps, media, and files.

 



Is the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra water-resistant?

 

Yes, it has an IP48 rating, offering protection against water splashes and dust.

 



What is the price of the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra in India?

 

The Razr 60 Ultra is priced at ₹99,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. Launch offers may include bank discounts and no-cost EMI options.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Key Specifications & Features

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos, Spatial Sound Qualcomm, Snapdragon Sound

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 68W Fast Charging

  • Capacity

    4700 mAh

  • Removable

    No

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes, 30W

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Front Camera

    50 MP

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 50 MP

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Video Recording

    8K @ 30 fps UHD, 4K @ 60 fps UHD, 1080p @ 60 fps FHD

  • Weight

    199 gram

  • Water Resistance

    Yes, 1 m upto 30 min

  • Ruggedness

    Dust Resistant

  • Height

    171.5 mm

  • Thickness

    7.2 mm

  • Dimensions

    74 mm x 171.5 mm x 7.2 mm

  • Width

    74 mm

  • Display Type

    LTPO AMOLED

  • Bezel-less display

    No

  • Refresh Rate

    165 Hz

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    Yes

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    86.2 %

  • Brightness

    4500 nits

  • Pixel Density

    402 ppi

  • Aspect Ratio

    22:9

  • Screen Size

    7 inches

  • Resolution

    1224 x 2992 pixels

  • Brand

    Motorola

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Launch Date

    May 13, 2025

  • Model

    Razr 60 Ultra

  • GPS

    GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, Beidou

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual Sim, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 41, 66, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA/

  • NFC

    Yes

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    Nano-SIM + eSIM/ Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 41, 66, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA/

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G

  • RAM

    16 GB

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR5X

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes,Side

  • Other Sensors

    Notification LED, Approch IR Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, eCompass, Hall sensor

  • Internal Memory

    512 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

Last updated date: 19 August 2025
