Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is a premium foldable smartphone that combines cutting-edge technology with a sleek, durable design. Featuring a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, advanced camera system, and innovative AI features, it offers a top-tier user experience in a compact form factor.





Price:

Rs. 99,999 (16GB RAM + 512GB Storage)





Availability:

Available for purchase from May 21, 2025, via Amazon, Reliance Digital, Motorola's official website, and select retail stores.

Design and Display

The Razr 60 Ultra features a 7-inch LTPO AMOLED main display with a resolution of 1224 x 2992 pixels, supporting a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. The cover display is a 4-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1272 x 1080 pixels, also supporting a 165Hz refresh rate. Both displays offer exceptional brightness levels, with the main screen reaching up to 4,500 nits and the cover screen up to 3,000 nits.

The device boasts a premium build with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic on the front and a choice of Alcantara, FSC-certified wood, or vegan leather finishes on the back. It is available in three Pantone-validated colors: Rio Red, Scarab, and Mountain Trail.

Performance and Battery

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, the Razr 60 Ultra delivers top-tier performance. It comes with 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring ample space for apps and media.

The device is equipped with a 4,700mAh battery, supporting 68W wired TurboPower charging, 30W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging, ensuring quick and versatile power options.

Camera System





The Razr 60 Ultra features a versatile camera setup:





Main Camera:

50MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).





Ultra-Wide/Macro Camera:

50MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, offering wide-angle and macro photography capabilities.





Front Camera:

50MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, ensuring high-quality selfies and video calls.

The device supports video recording up to 8K at 30fps and 4K at 60fps, with features like Dolby Vision capture and always-on video stabilization.

Software and Features

Running on Android 15, the Razr 60 Ultra incorporates Motorola's Moto AI suite, offering features like "Remember This" and "Catch Me Up" for enhanced user experience. A dedicated AI Key provides quick access to AI-driven functionalities.

The device also includes an IP48 rating for water resistance, stereo speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added convenience and security.

FAQs'





What are the colour options for the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra?

The device is available in three Pantone-validated colours: Rio Red (vegan leather finish), Scarab (Alcantara finish), and Mountain Trail (FSC-certified wood finish).





Does the Razr 60 Ultra support wireless charging?

Yes, it supports 30W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging, in addition to 68W wired TurboPower charging.





What is the storage capacity of the Razr 60 Ultra?

The device comes with 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, providing ample space for apps, media, and files.





Is the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra water-resistant?

Yes, it has an IP48 rating, offering protection against water splashes and dust.





What is the price of the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra in India?

The Razr 60 Ultra is priced at ₹99,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. Launch offers may include bank discounts and no-cost EMI options.