Msi Gf63 Thin 12ve 079in Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

MSI GF63 Thin 12VE 079IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 84,990 in India with Intel Core i7-12650H (12th Gen) Processor and RAM.