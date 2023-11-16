 Msi Gf65 Thin 10ue 410in Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(16 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop
MSI GF65 Thin 10UE 410IN Laptop

MSI GF65 Thin 10UE 410IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 93,490 in India with Intel Core i7 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI GF65 Thin 10UE 410IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI GF65 Thin 10UE 410IN Laptop now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹93,490
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7 (10th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.86 Kg weight
₹75,490 11% OFF
MSI GF65 Thin 10UE 410IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the MSI GF65 Thin 10UE 410IN Laptop in India is Rs. 93,490.  At Amazon, the MSI GF65 Thin 10UE 410IN ...Read More

The starting price for the MSI GF65 Thin 10UE 410IN Laptop in India is Rs. 93,490.  At Amazon, the MSI GF65 Thin 10UE 410IN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 75,490.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Msi Gf65 Thin 10ue 410in Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 3 Cell
  • 180 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • Full HD Anti-glare Display
  • 144 Hz
  • LED
  • 141 ppi
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
General Information
  • MSI
  • GF65 Thin 10UE-410IN
  • 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
  • 21.7 Millimeter thickness
  • Black
  • 64-bit
  • 1.86 Kg weight
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
Memory
  • 1x16 Gigabyte
  • 1
  • 16 GB
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • 2x 2W Realtek ALC233
  • Built-in microphone
  • Built-in Dual Speakers
  • 720p HD
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • No
Networking
  • 5.1
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • Yes
  • 6
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Intel Core i7 (10th Gen)
  • 6 GB
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
Peripherals
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • No
  • Single backlight KB(Red)
Ports
  • 2
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
    Msi Gf65 Thin 10ue 410in Laptop