 Msi Gp75 Leopard 9se 485in Laptop (core I7 9th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb 512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop
MSI GP75 Leopard 9SE 485IN Laptop

MSI GP75 Leopard 9SE 485IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 119,990 in India with Intel Core i7-9750H (9th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI GP75 Leopard 9SE 485IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI GP75 Leopard 9SE 485IN Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
512 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

MSI GP75 Leopard 9SE-485IN Laptop (Core I7 9th Gen/16 GB/1 TB 512 GB SSD/Windows 10/6 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the MSI GP75 Leopard 9SE 485IN Laptop in India is Rs. 119,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of MSI GP75 Leopard 9SE 485IN Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

512 GB

HDD Capacity

1 TB

Msi Gp75 Leopard 9se 485in Laptop (core I7 9th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb 512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Latest Update

Msi Gp75 Leopard 9se 485in Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
6
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    51 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery Cell

    6 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare Display

  • Thickness

    24.5 Millimeter thickness

  • Weight

    2.4 Kg weight

  • Colour

    Black

  • Model

    GP75 Leopard 9SE-485IN

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    381 x 261.62 x 24.5 mm

  • Brand

    MSI

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM speed

    2400 Mhz

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1x16 Gigabyte

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Dual Array Digital Microphone

  • Speakers

    Stereo Speakers

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Sound Technologies

    Nahimic Audio Technology

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Lockport

    No

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

  • Clockspeed

    2.6 Ghz

  • Graphics Memory

    6 GB

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-9750H (9th Gen)

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Keyboard

    Gaming Keyboard

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    7200 RPM

  • HDD type

    SATA

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
MSI GP75 Leopard 9SE 485IN Laptop

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
    Msi Gp75 Leopard 9se 485in Laptop
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender