Msi Gv62 8re 038in Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 128 Gb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

MSI GV62 8RE 038IN Laptop

MSI GV62 8RE 038IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 81,990 in India with Intel Core i5-8300H (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI GV62 8RE 038IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI GV62 8RE 038IN Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 21 February 2024
Key Specs
₹81,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i5-8300H (8th Gen)
128 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.2 Kg weight
See full specifications
₹79,990 31% OFF
Buy Now

MSI GV62 8RE 038IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the MSI GV62 8RE 038IN Laptop in India is Rs. 81,990.  At Amazon, the MSI GV62 8RE 038IN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 79,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

31% off

MSI Thin GF63 Intel 12th Gen i7 12650H 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop

MSI Thin GF63, Intel 12th Gen. i7-12650H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GBx2/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB/Black/1.86Kg), A12VE-070IN
₹115,990 ₹79,990
Buy Now
Out of Stock
27% off

MSI Thin GF63 Intel 12th Gen i7 12650H 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop

MSI Thin GF63, Intel 12th Gen. i7-12650H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX4050, 6GB GDDR6/Black/1.86Kg), 12VE-079IN
₹111,990 ₹81,990
Buy Now
26% off

MSI Cyborg 15 Intel 12th Gen i5 12450H 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop

MSI Cyborg 15, Intel 12th Gen. i5-12450H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GBx2/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX4050, 6GB GDDR6/Translucent Black/1.98Kg), A12VE-071IN
₹111,990 ₹82,990
Buy Now

Msi Gv62 8re 038in Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    41 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery Cell

    6 Cell

Display Details

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED Backlit Wideview Anti-glare Display

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Touchscreen

    No

General Information

  • Thickness

    22 Millimeter thickness

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Model

    GV62 8RE-038IN

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Colour

    Black

  • Weight

    2.2 Kg weight

  • Brand

    MSI

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    383 x 260 x 22 mm

Memory

  • RAM speed

    2400 Mhz

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • Memory Layout

    2x4 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Slots

    2

Multimedia

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Sound Technologies

    Nahimic 3 Audio Technology

  • Microphone Type

    Digital Microphone

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Quad Speakers

Networking

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Others

  • Lockport

    No

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Performance

  • Graphics Memory

    6 GB

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

  • Clockspeed

    2.3 Ghz

  • Chipset

    Intel HM370 Express

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-8300H (8th Gen)

Peripherals

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Keyboard

    Gaming keyboard by SteelSeries with Red Color Backlighting & Silver Lining Printed keys

Ports

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

Storage

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • SSD Capacity

    128 GB
    Msi Gv62 8re 038in Laptop