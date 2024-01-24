Msi Katana 17 B13ucxk 256in Laptop (core I7 13th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

MSI Katana 17 Intel 13th Gen i7 13620H 44CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop
MSI Katana 17, Intel 13th Gen. i7-13620H, 44CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GBx2/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX2050, 4GB GDDR6/Black/2.6Kg), B13UCXK-256IN
The starting price for the MSI Katana 17 B13UCXK 256IN Laptop in India is Rs. 92,990. At Amazon, the MSI Katana 17 B13UCXK 256IN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 88,990. It comes in the following colors: Black.
