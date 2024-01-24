Msi Katana 17 B13vek 254in Laptop (core I7 13th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

MSI Katana 15 Intel 12th Gen i7 12650H 40CM QHD 165Hz Gaming Laptop
MSI Katana 15, Intel 12th Gen. i7-12650H, 40CM QHD 165Hz Gaming Laptop (8GBx2/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070,GDDR6 8GB/Black/2.25Kg), B12VGK-1295IN
The starting price for the MSI Katana 17 B13VEK 254IN Laptop in India is Rs. 129,990. At Amazon, the MSI Katana 17 B13VEK 254IN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 114,990. It comes in the following colors: Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.