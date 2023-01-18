Msi Katana Gf66 11ue 249in Laptop 11ue 249in Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.
MSI Katana GF66 11UE-249IN Laptop 11UE-249IN price in India starts at Rs.121,500. The lowest price of MSI Katana GF66 11UE-249IN Laptop 11UE-249IN is Rs.115,990 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.
MSI Katana GF66 11UE-249IN Laptop 11UE-249IN price in India starts at Rs.121,500. The lowest price of MSI Katana GF66 11UE-249IN Laptop 11UE-249IN is Rs.115,990 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.