Msi Modern 14 B11mou 477in Laptop B11mou 477in Price in India(20 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

MSI Modern 14 B11MOU 477IN Laptop MSI Modern 14 B11MOU 477IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 43,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Modern 14 B11MOU 477IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Modern 14 B11MOU 477IN Laptop now with free delivery.