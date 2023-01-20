 Msi Modern 14 B11mou 477in Laptop B11mou 477in Price in India(20 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

    MSI Modern 14 B11MOU 477IN Laptop

    MSI Modern 14 B11MOU 477IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 43,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Modern 14 B11MOU 477IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Modern 14 B11MOU 477IN Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹43,990
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.3 Kg
    See full specifications
    Msi Modern 14 B11mou 477in Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 3 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    • 65 W AC Adapter W
    Display Details
    • LED
    • No
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • 157 ppi
    • 60 Hz
    • Full HD Display (45%NTSC, IPS-Level) Display
    General Information
    • Modern 14 B11MOU-477IN
    • 64-bit
    • 1.3 Kg
    • MSI
    • 319 x 219 x 18.1  mm
    • Carbon Grey
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    Memory
    • 8 GB
    • DDR4
    • 1x8 Gigabyte
    • DDR4
    • 1
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Built-in Speakers
    • Built-in Microphone
    • 720p HD
    • 2 x 2W, Realtek ALC 233
    • Yes
    • No
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • Yes
    • 5.1
    Others
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
    • Intel UHD
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Peripherals
    • No
    • Single Keyboard (White)
    • No
    • Yes
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 1
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Msi Modern 14 B11mou 477in Laptop