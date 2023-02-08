 Msi Modern 14 C12m 220in Laptop Price in India(08 February, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

    Home Laptop Finder Msi Laptop MSI Modern 14 C12M 220IN Laptop

    MSI Modern 14 C12M 220IN Laptop

    MSI Modern 14 C12M 220IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 56,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Modern 14 C12M 220IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Modern 14 C12M 220IN Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 08 February 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154568/heroimage/msi-c12m-220in-154568-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154568/images/Design/msi-c12m-220in-154568-v1-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154568/images/Design/msi-c12m-220in-154568-v1-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154568/images/Design/msi-c12m-220in-154568-v1-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154568/images/Design/msi-c12m-220in-154568-v1-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹56,990
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)
    amazon
    ₹ 56,990 M.R.P. ₹67,990
    Msi Laptops Prices in India

    Msi laptops price in India starts from Rs.32,000. HT Tech has 249 Msi Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Msi Modern 14 C12m 220in Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 3 Cell
    • 65 W
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 60 Hz
    • No
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • 157 ppi
    • FHD (1920 x 1080) 60Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level Panel
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    General Information
    • MSI
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • 19 Millimeter thickness
    • 320 x 223 x 19  mm
    • Black
    • C12M-220IN
    • 1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)
    Memory
    • DDR4
    • 8 GB
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    • 1
    • 3200 Mhz
    • 16 GB
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Built-In Speakers
    • 720p
    • Yes
    • Built-In Microphones
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • 5.2
    • Yes
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)
    • 4.2 Ghz
    • Intel Iris Xe
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    Ports
    • 2
    • Yes
    • 1
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • No
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    • 512 GB
    Msi Modern 14 C12m 220in Laptop