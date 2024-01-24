 Msi Modern 14 C13m 437in Laptop (core I5 13th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop
Home Laptops in India Msi Laptop MSI Modern 14 C13M 437IN Laptop

MSI Modern 14 C13M 437IN Laptop

MSI Modern 14 C13M 437IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 54,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1335U (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Modern 14 C13M 437IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Modern 14 C13M 437IN Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 24 January 2024
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
MSIModern14C13M-437INLaptop(CoreI513thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_8GB
MSIModern14C13M-437INLaptop(CoreI513thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_DisplaySize_14Inches(35.56cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P155415/heroimage/msi-c13m-437in-155415-v1-large-1.jpg_MSIModern14C13M-437INLaptop(CoreI513thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P155415/heroimage/msi-c13m-437in-155415-v1-large-1.jpg_MSIModern14C13M-437INLaptop(CoreI513thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_3
1/4 MSIModern14C13M-437INLaptop(CoreI513thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_8GB
2/4 MSIModern14C13M-437INLaptop(CoreI513thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_DisplaySize_14Inches(35.56cm)"
3/4 MSIModern14C13M-437INLaptop(CoreI513thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_2"
View all Images 4/4 MSIModern14C13M-437INLaptop(CoreI513thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_3"
Key Specs
₹54,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i5-1335U (13th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹51,990 27% OFF
Buy Now

MSI Modern 14 C13M 437IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the MSI Modern 14 C13M 437IN Laptop in India is Rs. 54,990.  At Amazon, the MSI Modern 14 C13M 437IN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 51,990.  It comes in the following colors: Classic Black.

27% off

MSI Modern 14 Intel 13th Gen i5 1335U 36CM FHD 60Hz Laptop

MSI Modern 14, Intel 13th Gen. i5-1335U, 36CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.4Kg), C13M-437IN
₹70,990 ₹51,990
Buy Now
Out of Stock
28% off

MSI Modern 14 Intel 13th Gen i5 1335U 36CM FHD 60Hz Laptop

MSI Modern 14, Intel 13th Gen. i5-1335U, 36CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.4Kg), C13M-436IN
₹73,990 ₹52,990
Buy Now
29% off

MSI Modern 15 Intel 13th Gen i5 1335U 40CM FHD 60Hz Laptop

MSI Modern 15, Intel 13th Gen. i5-1335U, 40CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.7Kg), B13M-289IN
₹77,990 ₹54,990
Buy Now
30% off

MSI GF63 Thin Intel 11th Gen i5 11260H 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop

MSI GF63 Thin, Intel 11th Gen. i5-11260H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max Q,GDDR6 4GB/Black/2.04Kg), 11SC-1629IN
₹81,990 ₹57,551
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Msi Modern 14 C13m 437in Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 65 W
  • Li-Ion
  • 3 Cell
Display Details
  • Full HD 60Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level
  • 60 Hz
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • No
  • 157 ppi
General Information
  • 1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • C13M-437IN
  • MSI
  • 19.3 Millimeter thickness
  • Classic Black
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 319.9 x 223 x 19.3 mm
Memory
  • 1
  • DDR4
  • 1*8 Gigabyte
  • 8 GB
Multimedia
  • 720p
  • Built-In Speakers
  • Built-In Microphones
  • Yes
  • Yes
Networking
  • Yes
  • 6
  • 5.2
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • Intel Core i5-1335U (13th Gen)
  • 4.7 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Touchpad
  • Single Backlight Keyboard(White)
Ports
  • 2
  • 1
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Msi

37% OFF
MSI GF63 Thin 12HW 012IN Laptop
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
30% OFF
MSI Modern 14 C11M 029IN Laptop
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
41% OFF
MSI Modern 14 C7M 062IN Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size
31% OFF
MSI Modern 14 C7M 063IN Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size
Msi Laptops

MSI Modern 14 C13M 437IN Laptop Competitors

20% OFF
HP Pavilion 15 ec2004AX
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
39% OFF
Acer Aspire 5 NX A29SI 003
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size
44% OFF
Acer Aspire 7 A715 42G Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
19% OFF
Dell Vostro 3420 D552317WIN9B Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR4
  • 14 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.

iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features

11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reels

Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels

10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.

Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone

27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tips

Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools

10 Jul 2023
Features of Threads

5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram

17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos

MSI Modern 14 C13M 437IN Laptop News

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED launched with focus on AI, innovation, design, and sustainability

24 Jan 2024
Infinix INBOOK Y4 Max

Infinix INBOOK Y4 Max launched! Check out this stylish 16-inch laptop that looks to redefine portability, more

17 Jan 2024
CES 2024

CES 2024: PC makers bet on artificial intelligence to rekindle sales, take on Apple

13 Jan 2024
All you need to know about the Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop deal on Amazon.

18% discount on Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop; Check price now

27 Dec 2023
Looking for the best student laptop? Here are top 5 tips you should consider before buying one.

Top 5 tips to buy a laptop for college

27 Dec 2023
MacBook Air M1

Amazon Sale 2023: Check best deals on HP, Apple, Dell laptops

27 Dec 2023
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹75,890
₹110,233
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹57,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹28,589
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Msi Modern 14 C13m 437in Laptop