Msi Modern 14 C13m 437in Laptop (core I5 13th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

MSI Modern 14 Intel 13th Gen i5 1335U 36CM FHD 60Hz Laptop
MSI Modern 14, Intel 13th Gen. i5-1335U, 36CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.4Kg), C13M-437IN
The starting price for the MSI Modern 14 C13M 437IN Laptop in India is Rs. 54,990. At Amazon, the MSI Modern 14 C13M 437IN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 51,990. It comes in the following colors: Classic Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.