Msi Modern 15 B12mo 818in Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

MSI Modern 15 B12MO 818IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 41,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen) Processor and RAM.

MSI Modern 15 B12MO 818IN Laptop MSI Modern 15 B12MO 818IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 41,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen) Processor and RAM.

MSI Modern 15 B12MO-818IN Laptop (Core I5 12th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price

The price for the MSI Modern 15 B12MO 818IN Laptop in India is expected to be Rs. 41,990. It is expected to come in the following colors: Classic Black. The status of MSI Modern 15 B12MO 818IN Laptop is Upcoming. ...Read More Read Less

Here are few alternate options to check