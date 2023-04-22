Msi Prestige 14 Evo B13m 279in Laptop Price in India(22 April, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

MSI Prestige 14 Evo B13M 279IN Laptop MSI Prestige 14 Evo B13M 279IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 119,990 in India with Intel Core i7-13700H (13th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Prestige 14 Evo B13M 279IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Prestige 14 Evo B13M 279IN Laptop now with free delivery.