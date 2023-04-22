 Msi Prestige 14 Evo B13m 279in Laptop Price in India(22 April, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop
MSI Prestige 14 Evo B13M 279IN Laptop

MSI Prestige 14 Evo B13M 279IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 119,990 in India with Intel Core i7-13700H (13th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Prestige 14 Evo B13M 279IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Prestige 14 Evo B13M 279IN Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 22 April 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
Key Specs
₹119,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i7-13700H (13th Gen)
1 TB
16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1200 Pixels
1.49 Kg weight (Light-weight)
See full specifications
MSI Prestige 14 Evo B13M-279IN Laptop Price in India

MSI Prestige 14 Evo B13M-279IN Laptop price in India starts at Rs.119,990. The lowest price of MSI Prestige 14 Evo B13M-279IN Laptop is Rs.119,990 on amazon.in which is available in Silver colour.

Msi Prestige 14 Evo B13m 279in Laptop Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1920 x 1200 px
Battery
  • 100 W
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 60 Hz
  • No
  • 1920 x 1200 Pixels
  • 16:10
  • Full HD+ 60Hz 1.5W 100% sRGB
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • 162 ppi
General Information
  • 16.8 Millimeter thickness
  • Silver
  • 358 x 258.55 x 16.8  mm
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • MSI
  • 1.49 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • 14 Evo B13M-279IN
Memory
  • 16 GB
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • LPDDR5
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Built-In Microphones
  • Yes
  • Built-In Speakers
  • 720p
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • Yes
  • 5.2
Others
  • 2 Years
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • Intel Core i7-13700H (13th Gen)
  • 4.8 Ghz
  • 8
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Single Keyboard (White)
Ports
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
