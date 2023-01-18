 Msi Pulse Gl66 Msi 12uek 046in Laptop 12uek 046in Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

    Home Laptop Finder Msi Laptop MSI Pulse GL66 MSI 12UEK 046IN Laptop

    MSI Pulse GL66 MSI 12UEK 046IN Laptop

    MSI Pulse GL66 MSI 12UEK 046IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 139,940 in India with Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Pulse GL66 MSI 12UEK 046IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Pulse GL66 MSI 12UEK 046IN Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P150138/heroimage/msi-12uek-046in-150138-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P150138/images/Design/msi-12uek-046in-150138-v1-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P150138/images/Design/msi-12uek-046in-150138-v1-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P150138/images/Design/msi-12uek-046in-150138-v1-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P150138/images/Design/msi-12uek-046in-150138-v1-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹139,940
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
    1 TB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    2560 x 1440 Pixels
    2.25 Kg
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 132,990 M.R.P. ₹156,990
    Buy Now

    MSI Pulse GL66 MSI 12UEK-046IN Laptop 12UEK-046IN Price in India

    MSI Pulse GL66 MSI 12UEK-046IN Laptop 12UEK-046IN price in India starts at Rs.139,940. The lowest price of MSI Pulse GL66 MSI 12UEK-046IN Laptop 12UEK-046IN is Rs.132,990 on amazon.in which is available in Gray colour.

    Msi Pulse Gl66 Msi 12uek 046in Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 2560 x 1440 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 240 W
    • Li-Ion
    • 3 Cell
    Display Details
    • 188 ppi
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • 2560 x 1440 Pixels
    • QHD 165Hz DCI-P3 100% typical
    • No
    • 165 Hz
    General Information
    • Gray
    • 359 x 259 x 23.9  mm
    • 2.25 Kg
    • 64-bit
    • MSI 12UEK-046IN
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • MSI
    Memory
    • 1
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    • 16 GB
    Multimedia
    • 720
    • Yes
    • Built-in Dual Speakers
    • Yes
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 5.2
    Others
    • 2 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • 6 GB
    • 4.7 Ghz
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
    • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
    • Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
    Peripherals
    • No
    • RGB Gaming Keyboard
    Ports
    • 1
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Msi Pulse Gl66 Msi 12uek 046in Laptop