Msi Raider Ge76 11uh 670in Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/32 Gb/2 Tb Ssd/windows 10/16 Gb) Price in India(29 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

MSI Raider GE76 11UH 670IN Laptop

MSI Raider GE76 11UH 670IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 299,999 in India with Intel Core i7-11800H (11th Gen) Processor , 4 Hrs Battery and RAM.
5
Score
Last updated: 29 November 2023
Key Specs
₹299,999
17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)
Intel Core i7-11800H (11th Gen)
2 TB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2 Kg weight
4 Hrs
MSI Raider GE76 11UH 670IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the MSI Raider GE76 11UH 670IN Laptop in India is Rs. 299,999.

The starting price for the MSI Raider GE76 11UH 670IN Laptop in India is Rs. 299,999.  At Amazon, the MSI Raider GE76 11UH 670IN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 243,899.  It comes in the following colors: Titanium Blue.

MSI Stealth 16 Studio Intel 13th Gen i7 13700H 41CM QHD 240Hz Gaming Laptop

MSI Stealth 16 Studio, Intel 13th Gen. i7-13700H, 41CM QHD+ 240Hz Gaming Laptop (32GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX4070, 8GB GDDR6/Pure White/1.99Kg), A13VG-030IN
₹335,990 ₹243,899
Msi Raider Ge76 11uh 670in Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 65 W
  • 4 Hrs
Display Details
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
  • 127 ppi
  • Full HD display (360Hz close to 100%sRGB)
  • 17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)
  • 360 Hz
General Information
  • MSI
  • 2 Kg weight
  • Titanium Blue
  • 11UH-670IN
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 25 Millimeter thickness
  • 397 x 284 x 25 mm
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 32 GB
  • 3200 Mhz
  • 1*32 Gigabyte
  • 64 GB
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Built-in Speaker
  • Built-in microphone
  • Yes
  • 720
  • Yes
Networking
  • 5
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
Others
  • 2 Years
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
  • Intel Core i7-11800H (11th Gen)
  • 16 GB
  • 4.7 Ghz
Ports
  • 2
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
Storage
  • 2 TB
    Msi Raider Ge76 11uh 670in Laptop