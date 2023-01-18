 Msi Summit E16 Flip A11uct 085in Laptop A11uct 085in Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

    MSI Summit E16 Flip A11UCT 085IN Laptop

    MSI Summit E16 Flip A11UCT 085IN Laptop is a Windows 10 laptop, available price is Rs 173,851 in India with Intel Core i7-1195G7 Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Summit E16 Flip A11UCT 085IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Summit E16 Flip A11UCT 085IN Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹173,851
    16 Inches (40.64 cm)
    Intel Core i7-1195G7
    1 TB
    16 GB LPDDR4 RAM
    Windows 10
    2560 x 1600 Pixels
    2 Kg
    See full specifications
    MSI Summit E16 Flip A11UCT-085IN Laptop A11UCT-085IN Price in India

    MSI Summit E16 Flip A11UCT-085IN Laptop A11UCT-085IN price in India starts at Rs.173,851. The lowest price of MSI Summit E16 Flip A11UCT-085IN Laptop A11UCT-085IN is Rs.173,710 on amazon.in which is available in Ink Black colour.

    MSI Summit E16 Flip A11UCT-085IN Laptop A11UCT-085IN price in India starts at Rs.173,851. The lowest price of MSI Summit E16 Flip A11UCT-085IN Laptop A11UCT-085IN is Rs.173,710 on amazon.in which is available in Ink Black colour.

    Msi Summit E16 Flip A11uct 085in Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16" (40.64 cm) display, 2560 x 1600 px
    Battery
    • Li-Po
    • Li-Po
    • 65 W
    • 4 Cell
    Display Details
    • 189 ppi
    • 16 Inches (40.64 cm)
    • Yes
    • 120 Hz
    • QHD+ (2560x1600), 120Hz close to DCI-P3 100%, Pen Touch panel
    • 2560 x 1600 Pixels
    General Information
    • MSI
    • Ink Black
    • 259 x 359 x 17  mm
    • 2 Kg
    • Windows 10
    • A11UCT-085IN
    Memory
    • LPDDR4
    • 16 GB
    • 1*16 Gigabyte
    • LPDDR4
    • 1
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 720
    • Yes
    • Built-in Microphones
    • Built-in Speakers
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • 5.2
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 2 Years
    Performance
    • 4.8 Ghz
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
    • 4 GB
    • 16 GB LPDDR4 RAM
    • Intel Core i7-1195G7
    Peripherals
    • White Keyboard
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    Msi Summit E16 Flip A11uct 085in Laptop