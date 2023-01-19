 Nokia 105 2022 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nokia 105 2022

    Nokia 105 2022 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,449 in India with Rear Camera, Processor, 800 mAh Battery and 4 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 105 2022 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 105 2022 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Nokia 105 2022 Price in India

    Nokia 105 2022 price in India starts at Rs.1,449. The lowest price of Nokia 105 2022 is Rs.1,230 on amazon.in.

    Nokia 105 2022 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 800 mAh
    • 1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes
    • 800 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 360 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 11 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 11 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 360 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • No
    Design
    • 14.3 mm
    • Blue, Charcoal
    • 49.9 mm
    • 115.2 mm
    • 70 grams
    Display
    • 116 ppi
    • 17.15 %
    • TFT
    • 1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    General
    • 105 2022
    • April 29, 2022 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Nokia
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Torch Light
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • 3.5 mm
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • SIM1: Mini
    Performance
    • 4 MB
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Timer, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, Limited, 2000 entries
    • 500
    Storage
    • 4 MB
    • No
    Nokia 105 2022