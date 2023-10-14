 Nokia 8 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Nokia 8

Nokia 8 is a Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 28,999 in India with 13 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998 Processor , 3090 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 8 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 8 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Nokia8_Display_5.3inches(13.46cm)
Nokia8_FrontCamera_13MP
Nokia8_RAM_4GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P30122/heroimage/111501-v2-nokia-8-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_Nokia8_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P30122/heroimage/111501-v2-nokia-8-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_Nokia8_4
1/8 Nokia8_Display_5.3inches(13.46cm)
2/8 Nokia8_FrontCamera_13MP"
3/8 Nokia8_RAM_4GB"
4/8 Nokia8_3"
View all Images 5/8 Nokia8_4"
Key Specs
₹28,999
64 GB
5.3 inches (13.46 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998
13 MP + 13 MP
13 MP
3090 mAh
Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
4 GB
Nokia 8 Price in India

The starting price for the Nokia 8 in India is Rs. 28,999.  This is the Nokia 8 base model with 4 GB RAM and ...Read More

The starting price for the Nokia 8 in India is Rs. 28,999.  This is the Nokia 8 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Polished Blue, Tempered Blue, Steel and Polished Copper.

Nokia 8

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Polished Blue, Tempered Blue, Steel, Polished Copper
amazon
Out of Stock

Nokia 8 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13 MP
  • 3090 mAh
  • 13 MP + 13 MP
  • 5.3 inches (13.46 cm)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998
Battery
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • Yes, Quick, v3.0
  • 3090 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • 13 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • Single
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • 7.9 mm
  • 151.5 mm
  • Polished Blue, Tempered Blue, Steel, Polished Copper
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP54
  • 160 grams
  • 73.7 mm
  • Case: Aluminium Back: Aluminium
Display
  • 554 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • 16:9
  • 69.19 %
  • 5.3 inches (13.46 cm)
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • October 14, 2017 (Official)
  • Nokia
  • Stock
  • Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Head: 1.191 W/kg, Body: 0.805 W/kg
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 450 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 9) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 450 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 9) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998
  • 64 bit
  • 4 GB
  • Adreno 540
  • LPDDR4X
  • Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280)
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Front
  • Yes
Storage
  • Up to 49 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 64 GB
Nokia 8 FAQs

What is the price of the Nokia 8 in India?

Nokia 8 price in India at 27,012 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 13 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3090 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Nokia 8?

How many colors are available in Nokia 8?

What is the Nokia 8 Battery Capacity?

Is Nokia 8 Waterproof?

    Nokia 8