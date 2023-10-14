 Nokia Asha 308 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Nokia Phones Nokia Asha 308

Nokia Asha 308

Nokia Asha 308 is a Nokia Asha phone, available price is Rs 5,599 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1110 mAh Battery and 64 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia Asha 308 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia Asha 308 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News FAQs
NokiaAsha308_Display_3inches(7.62cm)
NokiaAsha308_Ram_64MB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P15676/heroimage/nokia-asha-308-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_NokiaAsha308_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P15676/heroimage/nokia-asha-308-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_NokiaAsha308_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P15676/heroimage/nokia-asha-308-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_NokiaAsha308_4
1/6 NokiaAsha308_Display_3inches(7.62cm)
2/6 NokiaAsha308_Ram_64MB"
3/6 NokiaAsha308_2"
4/6 NokiaAsha308_3"
View all Images 5/6 NokiaAsha308_4"
Key Specs
₹5,599
128 MB
3 inches (7.62 cm)
2 MP
1110 mAh
Nokia Asha
64 MB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Nokia Asha 308 Price in India

The starting price for the Nokia Asha 308 in India is Rs. 5,599.  This is the Nokia Asha 308 base model with 64 MB ...Read More

The starting price for the Nokia Asha 308 in India is Rs. 5,599.  This is the Nokia Asha 308 base model with 64 MB RAM and 128 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 65K.

Nokia Asha 308

(64 MB RAM,128 MB Storage) - Black, Golden Light
amazon
Out of Stock

Nokia Asha 308 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 2 MP
  • 1110 mAh
  • 3 inches (7.62 cm)
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 600 Hours(2G)
  • 1110 mAh
  • Up to 17 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • 4 x Digital Zoom
  • 2 MP Primary Camera
  • 220x176 @ 10 fps
  • Single
  • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
Design
  • 13.00 mm
  • 109.9 mm
  • 54 mm
  • 104 grams
  • Black, Golden Light
Display
  • LCD
  • 155 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 43.12 %
  • 65K
  • 3 inches (7.62 cm)
  • Yes
General
  • Nokia
  • December 25, 2012 (Official)
  • Nokia Asha
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes, RDS, Recording option, Stereo FM
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, H.263, H.264, MPEG4
  • Yes
  • Yes, Music Formats: 3GP, AAC, AMR, M4A (Apple lossless), MIDI, MP3, MP4, WAV, WMA
  • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, H.263, H.264, MPEG4
Network & Connectivity
  • No
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Class 12, 85.6 kbps EDGE: Class 12, 236.8 kbps
  • SIM1: Mini
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, v3
Performance
  • 64 MB
  • 800 MHz
Sensors
  • Calculator, World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer
  • Yes, MIDP 2.1
  • Yes, Limited, 1000 entries
  • Yes
  • Yes, WAP 2.0
  • Accelerometer
  • Yes, Windows Live / MSN, Yahoo!
  • Yes
Storage
  • Up to 20 MB
  • 128 MB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Nokia
Icon
Nokia 106 2023
(4 MB RAM,4 MB Storage) - Black, Red
Add to compare
₹ 1,499
Check Details
Nokia 130 Music 2023
(4 MB Storage) - Dark Blue, Purple, Light Gold
Add to compare
₹ 1,968
Check Details
Nokia 150 2023
(4 MB Storage) - Black, Red, Cyan
Add to compare
₹ 2,925
Check Details
Nokia 105 2023 Dual SIM
Cyan, Charcoal, Red Terracota
Add to compare
₹ 1,449
Check Details
View All Nokia Mobiles Icon
Nokia Asha 308 Competitors
Icon
Nokia 301
(64 MB RAM,256 MB Storage) - Black, Pink, White, Yellow
Add to compare
₹ 6,169
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi 9A
(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Midnight Black, Sea Blue, Nature Green
Add to compare
₹ 6,598
Check Details
XOLO Prime
(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Red
Add to compare
₹ 6,268
Check Details
Panasonic Eluga I6
(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black
Add to compare
₹ 5,489
Check Details
Alcatel OT 813D
(50 MB Storage) - Black, Purple, Orange, Blue, Grey
Add to compare
₹ 4,990
Check Details
AirTyme GTX75 TORRID
(27 MB Storage) - Silver, Orange, and Green
Add to compare
₹ 4,999
Check Details
Karbonn A40 Plus
(512 MB RAM,4 GB Storage) - White, Gold
Add to compare
₹ 5,000
Check Details
Add to compare
₹ 5,595
Check Details
Beetel GT415
Black
Add to compare
₹ 5,099
Check Details
IBall Thin
White, Black
Add to compare
₹ 5,499
Check Details

Mobiles Videos

View all Icon
Icon
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.Icon
Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hypedIcon
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
iQOO Neo 7 Pro launchIcon
iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Most affordable snapdragon 8+ gen 1 smartphone
07 Jul 2023
Nothing Phone 2 features and specs Icon
The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price
19 May 2023
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to knowIcon
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
01 May 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000Icon
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023

Nokia Asha 308 News

Icon
Nokia G42 5G
Nokia G42 5G goes on sale today! Priced at 12599 on Amazon
15 Sep 2023
Nokia G42 5G
Nokia G42 5G: Launch, price, colour, and more teased
09 Sep 2023
Nokia C12 Pro
Price Cut Alert! Nokia C12 Pro gets a huge discount on Amazon; know what you will pay now
31 Jul 2023
Nokia 5710 XpressAudio
Nokia 5710 XpressAudio with TWS earbuds INSIDE launches in India! See what it costs
17 Sep 2022
Nokia C21 Plus
iPhone 14 price took your breath away? Get this delightful Nokia phone for just £99
15 Sep 2022
View All Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

Nokia Asha 308 FAQs

What is the Nokia Asha 308 Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Nokia Asha 308 has a 1110 mAh battery.

Is Nokia Asha 308 Waterproof? Icon Icon

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹44,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details
Vivo T2 Pro
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - New Moon Black, Dune Gold
₹21,999
Check Details
Realme C53 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Champion Gold, Champion Black
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO F22s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹20,990
Check Details
OnePlus 11E
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹47,990
Check Details
Vivo S17
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Mountain Sea Green, Sea Flowers
₹29,060
Check Details
OPPO Reno9A
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Moon White, Night Black
₹23,790
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Nokia Asha 308