 Nokia C12 Pro 3gb Ram - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Nokia C12 Pro 3GB RAM

Nokia C12 Pro 3GB RAM is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 7,000 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc SC9863A1 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia C12 Pro 3GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Nokia C12 Pro 3GB RAM now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹7,000
64 GB
6.3 inches (16 cm)
Unisoc SC9863A1
8 MP
5 MP
4000 mAh
Android v12
3 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Nokia C12 Pro 3GB RAM Price in India

The starting price for the Nokia C12 Pro 3GB RAM in India is Rs. 7,000.  This is the Nokia C12 Pro 3GB RAM base

The starting price for the Nokia C12 Pro 3GB RAM in India is Rs. 7,000.  This is the Nokia C12 Pro 3GB RAM base model with 3 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Dark Cyan, Charcoal and Light Mint.

Nokia C12 Pro 3GB RAM

(3 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Dark Cyan, Charcoal, Light Mint
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Nokia C12 Pro 3gb Ram Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • Yes
  • 4000 mAh
Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Fixed Focus
  • Single
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
Design
  • 177.4 grams
  • Dark Cyan, Charcoal, Light Mint
  • 160.6 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 74.3 mm
  • Dust proof
  • 8.7 mm
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP52
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • 20:9
  • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
  • Yes
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 80.3 %
  • 278 ppi
General
  • Nokia
  • Android v12
  • Android Go
  • March 21, 2023 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes, Wireless FM
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.2
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • 3 GB
  • Octa core (1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
  • 22 nm
  • Unisoc SC9863A1
  • PowerVR GE8322
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • No
Storage
  • 64 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
    Nokia C12 Pro 3gb Ram