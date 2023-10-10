Nokia C32 6gb Ram - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

The price for the Nokia C32 6GB RAM in India is Rs. 8,999. This is the Nokia C32 6GB RAM base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Charcoal, Brezzy Mint and Beach Pink. The status of Nokia C32 6GB RAM is Out of Stock. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.