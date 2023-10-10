 Nokia C32 6gb Ram - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Overview Prices Summary Specs Web Stories News
NokiaC326GBRAM_Display_6.51inches(16.54cm)
NokiaC326GBRAM_FrontCamera_8MP
NokiaC326GBRAM_RAM_6GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39384/heroimage/159364-v1-nokia-c32-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_NokiaC326GBRAM_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39384/heroimage/159364-v1-nokia-c32-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_NokiaC326GBRAM_4
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39384/heroimage/159364-v1-nokia-c32-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_NokiaC326GBRAM_5
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39384/heroimage/159364-v1-nokia-c32-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_NokiaC326GBRAM_6
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39384/heroimage/159364-v1-nokia-c32-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_NokiaC326GBRAM_7
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39384/heroimage/159364-v1-nokia-c32-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_NokiaC326GBRAM_8
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39384/heroimage/159364-v1-nokia-c32-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_NokiaC326GBRAM_9
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39384/heroimage/159364-v1-nokia-c32-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_NokiaC326GBRAM_10
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39384/heroimage/159364-v1-nokia-c32-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_NokiaC326GBRAM_11
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39384/heroimage/159364-v1-nokia-c32-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_NokiaC326GBRAM_12
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39384/heroimage/159364-v1-nokia-c32-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_NokiaC326GBRAM_13
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39384/heroimage/159364-v1-nokia-c32-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_NokiaC326GBRAM_14
Release date : 10 Oct 2023

Nokia C32 6GB RAM

Nokia C32 6GB RAM is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc SC9863A1 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia C32 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Nokia C32 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
Charcoal Brezzy Mint Beach Pink
128 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Nokia C32 6GB RAM Variants & Price

The price for the Nokia C32 6GB RAM in India is Rs. 8,999.  This is the Nokia C32 6GB RAM base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Charcoal, Brezzy Mint and Beach Pink. The status of Nokia C32 6GB RAM is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check
17% OFF

Lava Yuva 5G
  • 4GB RAM | 64GB ROM
  • Mystic Green, Mystic Blue
₹9,499 ₹11,499
Buy Now
Nokia C32 6gb Ram Lava Yuva 5g
25% OFF

POCO C61
  • 4GB RAM | 64GB ROM
  • Black, Blue, Green
₹6,775 ₹8,999
Buy Now
Nokia C32 6gb Ram Poco C61
24% OFF

Infinix Smart 8 Plus
  • 4GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Timber Black, Shiny Gold, Galaxy White
₹7,638 ₹9,999
Buy Now
Nokia C32 6gb Ram Infinix Smart 8 Plus
20% OFF

Infinix Hot 40i
  • 8GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Starlit Black, Palm Blue, Horizon Gold, Starfall Green
₹8,755 ₹10,999
Buy Now
Nokia C32 6gb Ram Infinix Hot 40i
Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

RAM

6 GB

Display

6.51 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 2 MP

Nokia C32 6gb Ram Latest Update

Nokia C32 6gb Ram Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 6/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
4
Performance
8
Battery
2
Display
8
Camera

  • Display

    6.51 inches (16.54 cm)

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • Processor

    Unisoc SC9863A1

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 2 MP

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Thickness

    8.5 mm

  • Width

    75.9 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Mineral Glass

  • Weight

    199.4 grams Below

  • Height

    164.6 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP52

  • Colours

    Charcoal, Brezzy Mint, Beach Pink

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Resolution

    720x1600 px (HD+)

  • Pixel Density

    270 ppi

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with waterdrop notch

  • Screen Size

    6.51 inches (16.54 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    81.9 %

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Launch Date

    October 10, 2023 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Brand

    Nokia

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Resolution

    50 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera 2 MP, Macro Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • FM Radio

    Yes, Wireless FM

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8322

  • Fabrication

    22 nm

  • CPU

    Octa core (1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • Chipset

    Unisoc SC9863A1

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Storage Type

    eMMC 5.1

Web Stories

iPhone 14 Plus is available at 29% discount on Flipkart: Check out latest deals and offers

Jul 15, 2024

iPhone 15 price drops on Amazon: Check out latest bank and exchange offers

Jul 15, 2024

Oppo Reno 12 series launched in India: Check its top 5 game-changing AI features

Jul 15, 2024

iPhone 14 available at 21% discount on Amazon: Check out the latest bank offers

Jul 13, 2024

iPhone 15 price drops by 11% on Flipkart: Know about new bank and exchange offers

Jul 13, 2024
Web Stories

Related Mobile News

Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Last updated date: 16 July 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Nokia Mobile   /   Nokia C32 6GB RAM

Trending Mobile Phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
₹114,500 ₹134,999
Buy Now

Vivo X100 Pro 5G

  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹89,999
Check Details

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
₹151,700 ₹159,900
Buy Now

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹99,999
Check Details
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G

  • Pink
  • 12 GB RAM
₹164,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G

  • Blue
  • 12 GB RAM
₹109,999
Check Details

Realme C61

  • Safari Green
  • 4 GB RAM
₹7,699
Check Details

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

  • Mega Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
₹19,999
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

IQOO 12 Pro

  • Burning Way
  • 16 GB RAM
₹58,090
Check Details

Vivo Y36i

  • Fantasy Purple
  • 4 GB RAM
₹14,190
Check Details

Realme C65

  • Purple Nebula
  • 6 GB RAM
₹12,590
Check Details

OPPO Find N4 Flip

  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹78,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 16 July 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Nokia Mobile   /   Nokia C32 6GB RAM

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Nokia C32 6gb Ram
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender