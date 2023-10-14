 Nokia Play 2 Max Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Nokia Mobile Nokia Play 2 Max

Nokia Play 2 Max

Nokia Play 2 Max is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 37,990 in India with 108 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
NokiaPlay2Max_Display_6.6inches(16.76cm)
NokiaPlay2Max_FrontCamera_32MP
NokiaPlay2Max_Ram_16GB
1/3 NokiaPlay2Max_Display_6.6inches(16.76cm)
2/3 NokiaPlay2Max_FrontCamera_32MP"
View all Images 3/3 NokiaPlay2Max_Ram_16GB"
Key Specs
₹37,990 (speculated)
256 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
108 MP + 13 MP
32 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
16 GB
See full specifications
Add to compare
See full specifications
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Nokia Play 2 Max Price in India

The starting price for the Nokia Play 2 Max in India is Rs. 37,990.  This is the Nokia Play 2 Max base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Nokia Play 2 Max in India is Rs. 37,990.  This is the Nokia Play 2 Max base model with 16 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Nokia Play 2 Max

(16 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Nokia Play 2 Max Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 108 MP + 13 MP
  • 32 MP
Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Fast, 67W
Camera
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation
  • 32 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F1.8
  • 16000 x 12000 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F2.4
Display
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • AMOLED
  • 120 Hz
  • 85 %
  • 399 ppi
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 20:9
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
General
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Not Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Play 2 Max
  • September 14, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Yes
  • Android v13
  • Nokia
Multimedia
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.3
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon
  • 4 nm
  • 64 bit
  • Adreno 730
  • 16 GB
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
Special Features
  • Optical
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • No
  • 256 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Nokia
Icon
Nokia 106 2023
(4 MB RAM,4 MB Storage) - Black, Red
Add to compare
₹ 1,499
Check Details
Nokia 130 Music 2023
(4 MB Storage) - Dark Blue, Purple, Light Gold
Add to compare
₹ 1,968
Check Details
Nokia 150 2023
(4 MB Storage) - Black, Red, Cyan
Add to compare
₹ 2,925
Check Details
Nokia 105 2023 Dual SIM
Cyan, Charcoal, Red Terracota
Add to compare
₹ 1,449
Check Details
View All Nokia Mobiles Icon
Nokia Play 2 Max Competitors
Icon
Realme GT Neo 3 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Nitro Blue, Stripe White, Asphalt Black
Add to compare
₹ 24,294
Check Details
Realme GT Neo 3 5G 150W
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Nitro Blue, Stripe White, Asphalt Black
Add to compare
₹ 27,299
Check Details
IQOO Neo 7
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Interstellar Black, Frost Blue
Add to compare
₹ 27,999
Check Details
Vivo V25 Pro 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Pure Black, Sailing Blue
Add to compare
₹ 26,290
Check Details
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
Add to compare
₹ 56,999
Check Details
Realme GT 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Dashing Silver, Dashing Blue
Add to compare
₹ 25,999
Check Details
IQOO 7 Legend
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Legend
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 39,990
₹44,990
Buy Now
Vivo V27 Pro
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Noble Black, Magic Blue
Add to compare
₹ 36,494
Check Details
IQOO Neo 7 Pro
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Fearless Flame, Dark Storm
Add to compare
₹ 32,999
Check Details
Realme GT Neo 6 SE
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)
Add to compare
₹ 35,990
Check Details

Mobiles Videos

View all Icon
Icon
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.Icon
Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hypedIcon
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
iQOO Neo 7 Pro launchIcon
iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Most affordable snapdragon 8+ gen 1 smartphone
07 Jul 2023
Nothing Phone 2 features and specs Icon
The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price
19 May 2023
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to knowIcon
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
01 May 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000Icon
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023

Nokia Play 2 Max News

Icon
Nokia G42 5G
Nokia G42 5G goes on sale today! Priced at 12599 on Amazon
15 Sep 2023
Nokia G42 5G
Nokia G42 5G: Launch, price, colour, and more teased
09 Sep 2023
Nokia C12 Pro
Price Cut Alert! Nokia C12 Pro gets a huge discount on Amazon; know what you will pay now
31 Jul 2023
Nokia 5710 XpressAudio
Nokia 5710 XpressAudio with TWS earbuds INSIDE launches in India! See what it costs
17 Sep 2022
Nokia C21 Plus
iPhone 14 price took your breath away? Get this delightful Nokia phone for just £99
15 Sep 2022
View All Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹44,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details
Vivo T2 Pro
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - New Moon Black, Dune Gold
₹21,999
Check Details
Realme C53 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Champion Gold, Champion Black
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO F22s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹20,990
Check Details
OnePlus 11E
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹47,990
Check Details
Vivo S17
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Mountain Sea Green, Sea Flowers
₹29,060
Check Details
OPPO Reno9A
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Moon White, Night Black
₹23,790
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Nokia Play 2 Max