Nokia Play 2 Max Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Nokia Play 2 Max Nokia Play 2 Max is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 37,990 in India with 108 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Nokia Play 2 Max Price in India The starting price for the Nokia Play 2 Max in India is Rs. 37,990. This is the Nokia Play 2 Max base model with 16 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Nokia Play 2 Max Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5000 mAh

Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Rear Camera 108 MP + 13 MP

Front Camera 32 MP Battery Capacity 5000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

User Replaceable No

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 67W Camera Autofocus Yes

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation

Resolution 32 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Main Camera Physical Aperture F1.8

Image Resolution 16000 x 12000 Pixels

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Front Camera Physical Aperture F2.4 Display Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type AMOLED

Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Screen To Body Ratio Claimed By The Brand 85 %

Pixel Density 399 ppi

Screen Size 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels General Network 5G: Supported in India,

4G: Available Not Supported in India,

3G: Available, 2G: Available

Model Play 2 Max

Launch Date September 14, 2023 (Unofficial)

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Operating System Android v13

Brand Nokia Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Wifi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

WiFi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon

Processor Fabrication 4 nm

Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Adreno 730

RAM 16 GB

Processor Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Special Features Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

