Nothing Phone 1 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

(Renewed) Nothing Phone
(Renewed) Nothing Phone (1) (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
₹26,499
₹37,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Nothing Phone 1 price in India starts at Rs.31,999. The lowest price of Nothing Phone 1 is Rs.26,499 on amazon.in.
Nothing Phone 1 price in India starts at Rs.31,999. The lowest price of Nothing Phone 1 is Rs.26,499 on amazon.in.