 Nothing Phone 2a Plus - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
NothingPhone2aPlus_Display_6.7inches(17.02cm)
NothingPhone2aPlus_FrontCamera_50MP
NothingPhone2aPlus_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40086/heroimage/163839-v3-nothing-phone-2a-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_NothingPhone2aPlus_3
Release date : 07 Aug 2024

Nothing Phone 2a Plus

Nothing Phone 2a Plus is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 27,790 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nothing Phone 2a Plus from HT Tech. Buy Nothing Phone 2a Plus now with free delivery.
Black Grey
Price : ₹27,120

Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.7 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 50 MP

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Variants & Price

Nothing Phone 2a Plus price starts at ₹27,790 and goes upto ₹30,489. Nothing Phone 2a Plus is available in 4 options.

₹27,790 7% OFF Grey
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹28,450 5% OFF Black
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹29,949 6% OFF Black
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
₹30,489 5% OFF Grey
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Latest Update

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
10
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
8
Camera

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro

  • Display

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Front Camera

    50 MP

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 50 MP

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 50W: 50 % in 21 minutes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP54

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Colours

    Black, Grey

  • Height

    161.7 mm

  • Thickness

    8.5 mm

  • Weight

    190 grams

  • Width

    76.3 mm

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    87.84 %

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    91.65 %

  • Pixel Density

    395 ppi

  • Display Type

    Flexible AMOLED

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • HDR 10 / HDR+ support

    Yes, HDR 10+

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v5

  • Screen Size

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Resolution

    1084x2412 px (FHD+)

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Peak Brightness

    1300 nits

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(2.76" sensor size, 0.64µm pixel size)

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps

  • Software Support

    3 Years OS / 4 Years Security (estimated from the launch date)

  • Brand

    Nothing

  • Custom UI

    Nothing OS

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Launch Date

    August 7, 2024 (Official)

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.88, Wide Angle (84° field-of-view), Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 1.57" sensor size, S5KGN9, ISO-CELL, 1µm pixel size)50 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(2.76" sensor size, 0.64µm pixel size)

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Contrast Detection autofocus, Phase Detection autofocus

  • Video Recording Features

    Action Mode

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Camera Features

    10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700/2100 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • NFC

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Graphics

    Mali-G610 MC4

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • CPU

    Octa core (3 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A510)

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

Last updated date: 26 September 2024
