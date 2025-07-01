The Nothing Phone 3 launched in India on July 1, 2025, with a starting price of Rs 79,999 for the 256GB model. It came in Black and White colours. The phone featured a 6.67 inch flexible AMOLED display with a sharp 1260 x 2800 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The screen was protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and could reach up to 4500 nits brightness, making it easy to use outdoors.

Inside, the phone ran on the Snapdragon 8's Gen 4 processor and had 12GB of RAM, so it handled everyday tasks and games without slowing down. The triple rear camera setup included a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. The front camera was also 50MP, great for selfies and video calls.

The 5500mAh battery lasted all day and supported 65W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and even reverse wireless charging for other devices. The phone ran on Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15 and promised five years of software updates. It was water and dust resistant with an IP68 rating. The Glyph Matrix LED lights on the back gave it a unique look and let users customise notifications and alerts.