Release date : 01 July 2025

Nothing Phone 3

Nothing Phone 3 is a Nothing OS 3.5 phone, available price is Rs 52,999 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Processor and 12 GB / 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nothing Phone 3 from HT Tech. Buy Nothing Phone 3 now with free delivery.

Nothing Phone 3 Price in India and other variants

The price for the Nothing Phone 3 in India is Rs. 52,999 . This is the Nothing Phone 3 base model with 256 GB / 512 GB of internal storage. Market Status of Nothing Phone 3 is Released. ...Read More

Nothing Phone 3 Take Away

processor
Processor
Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 (4 nm)

Delivers exceptional multitasking, seamless gaming performance, and excellent thermal management for efficient usage.

camera
Camera
50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear, 50MP Front

Captures stunning images with vibrant detail, impressive low-light performance, and 4K video recording, perfect for social media enthusiasts.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5X 12GB/16GB + UFS 3.1 256GB/512GB

Ensures swift app launches, smooth multitasking, and quick access to files, enhancing the overall smartphone experience.

display
Display
6.67 inches Flexible AMOLED LTPS, 120Hz

Features vibrant colors, sharp details at 460 PPI, and high brightness of 4500 nits for exceptional outdoor visibility.

battery
Battery
5500 mAh with 65W Fast Charging

Provides extensive battery life with quick charging capabilities, enabling users to stay connected without prolonged downtime.

summary
Ideal For

Designed for tech-savvy users, gamers, and content creators seeking high performance, reliability, and outstanding camera capabilities.

Nothing Phone 3 Summary

 

The Nothing Phone 3 launched in India on July 1, 2025, with a starting price of Rs 79,999 for the 256GB model. It came in Black and White colours. The phone featured a 6.67 inch flexible AMOLED display with a sharp 1260 x 2800 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The screen was protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and could reach up to 4500 nits brightness, making it easy to use outdoors.

 

Inside, the phone ran on the Snapdragon 8's Gen 4 processor and had 12GB of RAM, so it handled everyday tasks and games without slowing down. The triple rear camera setup included a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. The front camera was also 50MP, great for selfies and video calls.

 

The 5500mAh battery lasted all day and supported 65W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and even reverse wireless charging for other devices. The phone ran on Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15 and promised five years of software updates. It was water and dust resistant with an IP68 rating. The Glyph Matrix LED lights on the back gave it a unique look and let users customise notifications and alerts.

 

Nothing Phone 3: Key Specifications & Features

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 65W Fast Charging

  • Capacity

    5500 mAh

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes, 15W Qi Wireless Charging

  • Type

    Li-Po

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP

  • Front Camera

    50 MP

  • Video Recording

    4K @ 30 fps UHD, 1080p @ 30/60 fps FHD, 720p @ 30 fps HD

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual LED

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Weight

    218 gram

  • Ruggedness

    IP68 dus

  • Water Resistance

    Yes

  • Build Material

    Gorilla Glass 5 front, transparent back

  • Thickness

    8.99 mm

  • Width

    75.59 mm

  • Height

    160.6 mm

  • Dimensions

    75.59 x 160.6 x 8.99 mm

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Display Type

    flexible AMOLED LTPS

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    88.8%

  • Screen Size

    6.67 inches

  • Pixel Density

    460 PPI

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes

  • Brightness

    4500 nits

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Resolution

    1260 x 2800 pixels

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass 5

  • Operating System

    Nothing OS 3.5

  • Model

    Phone 3

  • Launch Date

    July 1, 2025

  • Brand

    Nothing

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 7

  • Network Support

    4G,5G

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v6.0

  • SIM 1

    n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n28, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n71, n77, n78)

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n28, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n71, n77, n78)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual Sim, GSM+GSM

  • SIM Size

    Nano+Nano SIM

  • GPS

    L1+L5 dual-band, NavIC, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, SBAS

  • RAM

    12 GB / 16 GB

  • Processor Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Processor

    Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Sensor Core, Front RGB Sensor

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes, In Display

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB / 512 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Is it the upgrade you have been waiting for?
06 Mar 2025

Nothing Phone 3a vs Phone 3a Pro: Which model offers better value, features, and performance?
06 Mar 2025

Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro prices revealed ahead of official launch in India - All details
04 Mar 2025

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details
12 May 2025
Last updated date: 19 August 2025
