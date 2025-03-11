Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
Release date : 11 March 2025

Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing Phone 3a is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 22,891 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nothing Phone 3a from HT Tech. Buy Nothing Phone 3a now with free delivery.

Nothing Phone 3a Price in India and other variants

Nothing Phone 3a price starts at ₹22,891 and goes upto ₹25,400. Nothing Phone 3a is available in 4 options. Market Status of Nothing Phone 3a is Released.

₹22,891 18% OFF Blue
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹24,605 18% OFF Blue
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹24,699 18% OFF Black
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹25,400 15% OFF White
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
Nothing Phone 3a Take Away

Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 (7nm)

Experience exceptional multitasking, gaming performance, and efficiency with advanced thermal control for prolonged usage.

Camera
50MP + 8MP + 50MP Rear, 32MP Front

Capture stunning images with high detail and vibrant colors, enhanced HDR for varied lighting conditions. The 32MP front camera is perfect for selfies and video calls.

Memory & Storage
LPDDR4X 8 GB + UFS 2.2 128 GB

Optimized RAM ensures snappy app launches and seamless multitasking, while ample storage allows for extensive media storage and fast file access.

Display
6.77 inches Flexible AMOLED, 120 Hz

Enjoy vibrant colors and smooth visuals with high brightness and clarity, perfect for outdoor use and gaming experiences.

Battery
5000 mAh with 50W Fast Charging

Long-lasting battery ensures day-long use, with quick charging capabilities that provide 50% charge in just 19 minutes.

Ideal For

Perfect for tech enthusiasts, content creators, and gamers seeking high performance and stunning visuals in a stylish package.

Nothing Phone 3a Latest Update

Nothing Phone 3a: Key Specifications & Features

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 50W Fast Charging, 50% in 19 minutes

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 60 fps

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Weight

    201 grams Below

  • Water Resistance

    Yes, Splash proof, IP64

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Width

    77.50 mm

  • Height

    163.52 mm

  • Thickness

    8.35 mm

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Pixel Density

    388 ppi

  • Resolution

    1080x2392 px (FHD+)

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Display Type

    Flexible AMOLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    91.4 %

  • Screen Size

    6.77 inches (17.2 cm)

  • Brand

    Nothing

  • Custom UI

    Nothing OS

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Launch Date

    March 11, 2025

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N48 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • NFC

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N48 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26)

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR4X

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

  • Graphics

    Adreno 710

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No

Related Mobile News

Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Is it the upgrade you have been waiting for?
06 Mar 2025

Nothing Phone 3a vs Phone 3a Pro: Which model offers better value, features, and performance?
06 Mar 2025

Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro prices revealed ahead of official launch in India - All details
04 Mar 2025

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details
12 May 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Last updated date: 19 August 2025
