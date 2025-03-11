Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
NothingPhone3aPro_FrontCamera_50MP
NothingPhone3aPro_RAM_8GB/12GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40662/heroimage/167358-v7-nothing-phone-3a-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_NothingPhone3aPro_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40662/heroimage/167358-v7-nothing-phone-3a-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_NothingPhone3aPro_3
Release date : 11 March 2025

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3a Pro is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 27,260 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Processor and 8 GB / 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nothing Phone 3a Pro from HT Tech. Buy Nothing Phone 3a Pro now with free delivery.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro Price in India and other variants

Nothing Phone 3a Pro price starts at ₹27,279 and goes upto ₹33,100. Nothing Phone 3a Pro is available in 5 options. Market Status of Nothing Phone 3a Pro is Released.

Filter variants by Storage:
₹27,279 17% OFF Black
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹29,078 17% OFF Grey
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹29,299 16% OFF Black
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹32,665 12% OFF Black
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹33,100 11% OFF Grey
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
 Buy Now
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Nothing Phone 3a Pro Take Away

processor
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 (4nm)

The efficient Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor ensures seamless multitasking and immersive gaming experiences while maintaining optimal thermal control.

camera
Camera
50MP + 8MP + 50MP Rear, 50MP Front

Capture stunning photos with crisp details, vibrant colors, and impressive low-light performance. Ideal for social media posts and 4K video recording.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR4X 8GB/12GB + UFS 2.2 128GB/256GB

Experience fast app launches, smooth multitasking, and ample storage for all your media and games without lag.

display
Display
6.77 inches Flexible AMOLED, 120 Hz

Enjoy vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling with a high pixel density and bright outdoor usability. The bezel-less design enhances immersion.

battery
Battery
5000 mAh with 50W Fast Charging

Stay powered throughout the day with rapid charging capabilities, reaching 50% in just 19 minutes for convenience on the go.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for content creators, gamers, and power users seeking cutting-edge performance, stunning visuals, and high-quality photography.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro Latest Update

Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 50W Fast Charging, 50% in 19 minutes

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Front Camera

    50 MP

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Dual Pixel Phase Detection autofocus

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Macro Mode

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps

  • Water Resistance

    Yes, Splash proof, IP64

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Weight

    211 grams

  • Thickness

    8.39 mm

  • Height

    163.52 mm

  • Width

    77.50 mm

  • Resolution

    1080x2392 px (FHD+)

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Screen Size

    6.77 inches (17.2 cm)

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    91.4 %

  • Display Type

    Flexible AMOLED

  • Pixel Density

    388 ppi

  • SAR Value

    Head: 1.19 W/kg, Body: 1.13 W/kg

  • Launch Date

    March 11, 2025

  • Custom UI

    Nothing OS

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Brand

    Nothing

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N48 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26)

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N48 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26)

  • NFC

    Yes

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

  • Graphics

    Adreno 710

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR4X

  • RAM

    8 GB / 12 GB

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB / 256 GB

Related Products

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro
₹24,990
Check Details
Nothing Phone 3a Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro

OPPO K13 Turbo
₹27,999
Check Details
Nothing Phone 3a Pro VS Oppo K13 Turbo
13% OFF

Realme 15 5G
Discounted price:₹25,989 Original price:₹29,999
Buy Now
Nothing Phone 3a Pro VS Realme 15 5g

Vivo X200 Ultra
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.83 inches Display Size
₹26,999
Check Details
Nothing Phone 3a Pro VS Vivo X200 Ultra

OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G
₹26,998
Buy Now
Nothing Phone 3a Pro VS Oneplus Nord Ce 5 5g

Samsung Galaxy F56
₹27,999
Check Details
Nothing Phone 3a Pro VS Samsung Galaxy F56
Latest Mobile Phones

Related Mobile News

Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro prices revealed ahead of official launch in India - All details
04 Mar 2025

CMF Phone 2 Pro India launch on April 28, here’s how much it may cost
23 Apr 2025

Nothing Phone 3 likely to launch in July- Here’s what we know so far
17 Mar 2025

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details
12 May 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,500 Original price:₹129,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A55

  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹26,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹14,999
Check Details

Vivo V60 5G

  • Mist Grey
  • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now

OPPO K13 Turbo

  • First Purple
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Infinix GT 30 5G plus

  • Pulse Green
  • 8GB RAM
₹19,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹17,999
Check Details

Google Pixel 10

  • Chalk White
  • 12 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • Black
  • 12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
₹79,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 19 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Mobiles in India   /   Nothing Mobile   /   Nothing Phone 3a Pro

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Nothing Phone 3a Pro
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender