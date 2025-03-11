Nothing Phone 3a Pro Nothing Phone 3a Pro is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 27,260 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Processor and 8 GB / 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nothing Phone 3a Pro from HT Tech. Buy Nothing Phone 3a Pro now with free delivery.