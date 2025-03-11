Nothing Phone 3a Pro price starts at ₹27,279 and goes upto ₹33,100. Nothing Phone 3a Pro is available in 5 options. Market Status of Nothing Phone 3a Pro is Released.
Black
Grey
Black
Black
Grey
The efficient Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor ensures seamless multitasking and immersive gaming experiences while maintaining optimal thermal control.
Capture stunning photos with crisp details, vibrant colors, and impressive low-light performance. Ideal for social media posts and 4K video recording.
Experience fast app launches, smooth multitasking, and ample storage for all your media and games without lag.
Enjoy vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling with a high pixel density and bright outdoor usability. The bezel-less design enhances immersion.
Stay powered throughout the day with rapid charging capabilities, reaching 50% in just 19 minutes for convenience on the go.
Perfect for content creators, gamers, and power users seeking cutting-edge performance, stunning visuals, and high-quality photography.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.