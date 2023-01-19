 Nuu X5 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    NUU X5

    NUU X5 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 8,000 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 2950 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on NUU X5 from HT Tech. Buy NUU X5 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,000
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2950 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Nuu X5 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • 2950 mAh
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • No
    • Yes
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • Single
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • 152.9 mm
    • 7.8 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • Black, White
    • 76.4 mm
    Display
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 71.22 %
    • 401 ppi
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    General
    • NUU
    • August 16, 2018 (Official)
    • X5
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek MT6750T
    • Mali-T860 MP2
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 32 GB
    Nuu X5 FAQs

    What is the price of the Nuu X5 in India?

    Nuu X5 price in India at 5,485 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6750T; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2950 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Nuu X5?

    How many colors are available in Nuu X5?

    What is the Nuu X5 Battery Capacity?

    Is Nuu X5 Waterproof?

    Nuu X5