Nuu X5 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

NUU X5 NUU X5 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 8,000 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 2950 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on NUU X5 from HT Tech. Buy NUU X5 now with free delivery.