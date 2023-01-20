 Obi Mv1 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Obi Phones Obi MV1

    Obi MV1

    Obi MV1 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Obi MV1 from HT Tech. Buy Obi MV1 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27726/heroimage/obi-mv1-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile3/P3844/images/Design/obi-mv1-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,499
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹6,499
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    2500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Obi Mv1 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 2 MP
    • 2500 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2500 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • ISO control
    • Yes
    • Single
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 8.9 mm
    • 72.6 mm
    • 149 grams
    • Black, White
    • 145.6 mm
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3, Oleophobic coating,
    • 65.05 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • January 12, 2017 (Official)
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • MV1
    • Obi
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 32 bit
    • 1 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 MSM8909
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Adreno 306
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Obi Mv1 FAQs

    What is the price of the Obi Mv1 in India?

    Obi Mv1 price in India at 4,701 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 MSM8909; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Obi Mv1?

    How many colors are available in Obi Mv1?

    What is the Obi Mv1 Battery Capacity?

    Is Obi Mv1 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Obi Mv1