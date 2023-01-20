Obi Mv1 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Obi MV1 Obi MV1 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Obi MV1 from HT Tech. Buy Obi MV1 now with free delivery.