 Oneplus 10 Pro Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OnePlus 10 Pro

    OnePlus 10 Pro is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 66,999 in India with 48 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 10 Pro from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 10 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    8
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹66,999
    128 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    48 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP
    32 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    OnePlus 10 Pro Price in India

    OnePlus 10 Pro price in India starts at Rs.66,999. The lowest price of OnePlus 10 Pro is Rs.47,999 on amazon.in.

    Oneplus 10 Pro Full Specifications

    • 32 MP
    • 48 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes, Super VOOC, 80W: 100 % in 32 minutes
    • Yes Charging Time: 47 minutes
    Camera
    • F1.8
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 32 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(2.74" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • Yes
    • F2.4
    • Dual Video Recording
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuos autofocus, Laser autofocus
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Exmor RS
    • Fixed Focus
    Design
    • 73.9 mm
    • 8.5 mm
    • 163 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 200.5 grams
    • Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest
    Display
    • 120 Hz
    • 1440 x 3216 pixels
    • 92.7 %
    • 20:9
    • 526 ppi
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 89.97 %
    • Fluid AMOLED
    • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
    • 1300 nits
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    General
    • Oxygen OS
    • Yes
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • 10 Pro
    • Android v12
    • OnePlus
    • April 5, 2022 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 1.16 W/kg, Body: 0.70 W/kg
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR5
    • LPDDR5
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
    • Adreno 730
    • 8 GB
    • 17.0 s
    • 4 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 50MP + 8MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • No
    • Yes
    • UFS 3.1
    • 128 GB
    Oneplus 10 Pro