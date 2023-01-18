 Oneplus 10t Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OnePlus 10T

    OnePlus 10T is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 47,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 4800 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 10T from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 10T now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹47,999
    128 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4800 mAh
    Android v12
    ₹ 47,999 M.R.P. ₹55,999
    OnePlus 10T Price in India

    OnePlus 10T price in India starts at Rs.47,999. The lowest price of OnePlus 10T is Rs.41,999 on amazon.in.

    Oneplus 10t Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • 4800 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Super VOOC, 150W: 100 % in 19 minutes
    Camera
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuos autofocus, Laser autofocus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Dual Video Recording
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.4
    • Yes
    • F1.8
    • Fixed Focus
    • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 1µm pixel size)
    Design
    • 8.8 mm
    • 75.4 mm
    • 203.5 grams
    • 163 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • Jade Green, Moonstone Black
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • 20.1:9
    • 120 Hz
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Fluid AMOLED
    • 88.18 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 394 ppi
    • 1080 x 2412 pixels
    • 950 nits
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    General
    • 10T
    • Oxygen OS
    • August 3, 2022 (Official)
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • Yes
    • OnePlus
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Head: 1.176 W/kg, Body: 0.924 W/kg
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • LPDDR5
    • 64 bit
    • 8 GB
    • 4 nm
    • Adreno 730
    • LPDDR5
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
    • 17.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 3.1
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • No
    Oneplus 10t