Oneplus 13r Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OnePlus 13R OnePlus 13R is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 52,990 in India with 108 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹52,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 512 GB Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Rear Camera 108 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP Front Camera 24 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Oneplus 13r Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

Front Camera 24 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Rear Camera 108 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP

Battery 6000 mAh Battery Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 6000 mAh Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Resolution 24 MP, Primary Camera

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type OLED

Pixel Density 392 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.72 inches (17.07 cm) General Brand OnePlus

Launch Date December 8, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

NFC Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes Performance CPU Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Graphics Adreno 730

RAM 12 GB

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Fabrication 4 nm

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 512 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?