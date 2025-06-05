The OnePlus 13s launches in India on June 5, 2025. It features a 6.32 inch AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass on both the front and back, creating a seamless blend of comfort and modern design. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the device offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, making it well-suited for gaming, multitasking, and demanding applications.

The dual rear camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization and a 50MP telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom, ensuring sharp and detailed photos. A 16MP front camera takes care of selfies and high-quality video calls. The OnePlus 13s is equipped with a 6,260mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging, keeping you powered up and ready to go. It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 for a smooth and intuitive experience.

Built for both style and durability, the phone measures 8.5mm in thickness, weighs 185g, and features a robust metal frame with IP65 water and dust resistance. Advanced AI features include OnePlus AI Plus Mind, AI Search, AI VoiceScribe, AI Reframe, and AI Best Face 2.0. The physical Plus Key on the side replaces the traditional Alert Slider, offering customisable access to quick actions and AI tools. The OnePlus 13s comes in Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and an exclusive Green Silk finish for India.