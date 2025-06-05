Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
OnePlus 13s Front Camera 16MP
OnePlus 13s RAM 16GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/oneplus-13s/heroimage/OnePlus-13s-2.jpg_OnePlus13s_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/oneplus-13s/heroimage/OnePlus-13s-2.jpg_OnePlus13s_3
Release date: 05 June 2025

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s is a ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 phone, available price is Rs 54,998 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor and 16GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 13s from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 13s now with free delivery.
Available in: Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and Green Silk

OnePlus 13s Price in India and other variants

OnePlus 13s price starts at ₹54,998 and goes upto ₹59,998. OnePlus 13s is available in 5 options. Market Status of OnePlus 13s is Released.

₹54,998 - Green Silk
  256 GB
  12 GB RAM
₹54,998 - Black Velvet
  256 GB
  12 GB RAM
₹54,998 - Pink Satin
  256 GB
  12 GB RAM
₹59,998 - Green Silk
  512 GB
  12 GB RAM
₹59,998 - Black Velvet
  512 GB
  12 GB RAM
OnePlus 13s Take Away

processor
Processor
4.32 GHz Octa Core Processor

Experience seamless multitasking and high-performance gaming with efficient power management and thermal control.

camera
Camera
50MP + 50MP Rear, 32MP Front

Capture stunning photos in various lighting conditions, with impressive depth and detail. Ideal for social media enthusiasts, delivering 4K video recording.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5X 12 GB + UFS 4 256 GB

Enjoy rapid app launches and smooth multitasking, providing ample space for games and files without lag.

display
Display
6.67 inches OLED, 120 Hz

Experience vibrant colors and high contrast with exceptional brightness and smooth scrolling for effortless navigation.

battery
Battery
6000 mAh with Fast Charging

Benefit from extensive usage time and convenient fast charging options, ensuring you stay powered throughout the day.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking high-performance features and excellent multitasking capabilities.

Oneplus 13s Summary

The OnePlus 13s launches in India on June 5, 2025. It features a 6.32 inch AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass on both the front and back, creating a seamless blend of comfort and modern design. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the device offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, making it well-suited for gaming, multitasking, and demanding applications.

The dual rear camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization and a 50MP telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom, ensuring sharp and detailed photos. A 16MP front camera takes care of selfies and high-quality video calls. The OnePlus 13s is equipped with a 6,260mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging, keeping you powered up and ready to go. It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 for a smooth and intuitive experience.

Built for both style and durability, the phone measures 8.5mm in thickness, weighs 185g, and features a robust metal frame with IP65 water and dust resistance. Advanced AI features include OnePlus AI Plus Mind, AI Search, AI VoiceScribe, AI Reframe, and AI Best Face 2.0. The physical Plus Key on the side replaces the traditional Alert Slider, offering customisable access to quick actions and AI tools. The OnePlus 13s comes in Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and an exclusive Green Silk finish for India.

Oneplus 13s: Key Specifications & Features

  • Audio Jack

    USB-C

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    6260 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    80W fast charging

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual LED

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 50 MP

  • Front Camera

    16 MP

  • Video Recording

    4K @ 30 fps UHD, 1080p @ 30 fps FHD

  • Water Resistance

    Yes

  • Weight

    185 gram

  • Colours

    Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and Green Silk

  • Thickness

    8.5 mm

  • Pixel Density

    522 PPI

  • Screen Size

    6.32-inch

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    90.7%

  • Screen Protection

    sleek and compact with 2.5D curved glass

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Launch Date

    June 5, 2025

  • Model

    13s

  • Brand

    OnePlus

  • Operating System

    ColorOS 15 based on Android 15

  • Custom UI

    OxygenOS 15

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual Sim, GSM+GSM

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • SIM Size

    Nano+Nano SIM

  • SIM 1

    n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28A/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78/n66

  • VoLTE

    Yes, Dual Stand-By

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be)

  • SIM 2

    n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28A/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78/n66

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Network Support

    4G ,5G

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR5X

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

  • RAM

    16GB

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Color Spectrum

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

  • Internal Memory

    1TB

Last updated date: 19 August 2025
