OnePlus 13s price starts at ₹54,998 and goes upto ₹59,998. OnePlus 13s is available in 5 options. Market Status of OnePlus 13s is Released.
Green Silk
Black Velvet
Pink Satin
Green Silk
Black Velvet
Experience seamless multitasking and high-performance gaming with efficient power management and thermal control.
Capture stunning photos in various lighting conditions, with impressive depth and detail. Ideal for social media enthusiasts, delivering 4K video recording.
Enjoy rapid app launches and smooth multitasking, providing ample space for games and files without lag.
Experience vibrant colors and high contrast with exceptional brightness and smooth scrolling for effortless navigation.
Benefit from extensive usage time and convenient fast charging options, ensuring you stay powered throughout the day.
Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking high-performance features and excellent multitasking capabilities.
The OnePlus 13s launches in India on June 5, 2025. It features a 6.32 inch AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass on both the front and back, creating a seamless blend of comfort and modern design. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the device offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, making it well-suited for gaming, multitasking, and demanding applications.
The dual rear camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization and a 50MP telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom, ensuring sharp and detailed photos. A 16MP front camera takes care of selfies and high-quality video calls. The OnePlus 13s is equipped with a 6,260mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging, keeping you powered up and ready to go. It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 for a smooth and intuitive experience.
Built for both style and durability, the phone measures 8.5mm in thickness, weighs 185g, and features a robust metal frame with IP65 water and dust resistance. Advanced AI features include OnePlus AI Plus Mind, AI Search, AI VoiceScribe, AI Reframe, and AI Best Face 2.0. The physical Plus Key on the side replaces the traditional Alert Slider, offering customisable access to quick actions and AI tools. The OnePlus 13s comes in Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and an exclusive Green Silk finish for India.
