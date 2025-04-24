The OnePlus 13T was officially launched in India on April 24, 2025. This phone marks the return of the T-series, focusing on compact design and flagship performance. It features a 6.32 inch LTPO AMOLED display with a crisp 1.5K resolution (1200 x 2780 pixels), adaptive refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz, and Crystal Shield Glass protection. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring seamless multitasking and fast app launches.

For photography, the OnePlus 13T sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor (Sony IMX906, OIS) and a 50MP telephoto lens (2x optical zoom, OIS), while the front houses a 16MP selfie camera. The phone is equipped with a 6,260mAh silicon-carbon battery and supports 80W fast charging for all-day power and quick top-ups. Other highlights include an in-display fingerprint scanner, IP65 dust and water resistance, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and a customizable Shortcut Key for added convenience.

The OnePlus 13T stands out for its ergonomic, one-handed design, premium build, and flagship specs, making it an appealing choice for those who want top performance in a compact package. It comes in Cloud Ink Black, Morning Mist Gray, and Powder Pink, with prices in India starting around Rs 49,999 for the base variant.