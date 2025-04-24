Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
OnePlus13T_FrontCamera_16MP
OnePlus13T_RAM_12GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/p11140911/heroimage/OnePlus-13T-1.jpg_OnePlus13T_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/p11140911/heroimage/OnePlus-13T-1.jpg_OnePlus13T_3
Release date : 24 April 2025

OnePlus 13T

OnePlus 13T is a Android 15, OxygenOS 15 phone, available price is Rs 49,999 in India with 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 13T from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 13T now with free delivery.
Cloud Ink Black Morning Mist Gray Powder Pink
Price : ₹49,999 This product is currently not available on Amazon

OnePlus 13T Price in India and other variants

The price for the OnePlus 13T in India is Rs. 49,999 . This is the OnePlus 13T base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Cloud Ink Black, Morning Mist Gray and Powder Pink. Market Status of OnePlus 13T is Released. ...Read More

OnePlus 13T Take Away

processor
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (4nm)

Experience unparalleled multitasking, seamless gaming, and efficient thermal management for demanding applications.

camera
Camera
50MP + 50MP Rear, 16MP Front

Capture stunning photos and videos with exceptional clarity and low-light performance, perfect for social media sharing.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5X 12 GB + UFS 4.0 256 GB

Enjoy rapid app launches, smooth multitasking, and ample space for all your files and games.

display
Display
6.32 inch AMOLED, 120 Hz

Delight in vibrant visuals with outstanding brightness and smooth scrolling, ideal for outdoor use and gaming.

battery
Battery
6260 mAh with SUPERVOOC fast charging

Get all-day power and quick top-ups to keep you connected without interruptions.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for gamers and creators seeking a high-performance device for seamless multitasking and stunning media experiences.

Oneplus 13t Summary

The OnePlus 13T was officially launched in India on April 24, 2025. This phone marks the return of the T-series, focusing on compact design and flagship performance. It features a 6.32 inch LTPO AMOLED display with a crisp 1.5K resolution (1200 x 2780 pixels), adaptive refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz, and Crystal Shield Glass protection. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring seamless multitasking and fast app launches.

For photography, the OnePlus 13T sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor (Sony IMX906, OIS) and a 50MP telephoto lens (2x optical zoom, OIS), while the front houses a 16MP selfie camera. The phone is equipped with a 6,260mAh silicon-carbon battery and supports 80W fast charging for all-day power and quick top-ups. Other highlights include an in-display fingerprint scanner, IP65 dust and water resistance, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and a customizable Shortcut Key for added convenience.

The OnePlus 13T stands out for its ergonomic, one-handed design, premium build, and flagship specs, making it an appealing choice for those who want top performance in a compact package. It comes in Cloud Ink Black, Morning Mist Gray, and Powder Pink, with prices in India starting around Rs 49,999 for the base variant.

 

Oneplus 13t: Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Capacity

    6260 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    SUPERVOOC fast charging

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Rear Camera

    50MP + 50MP

  • Front Camera

    16MP

  • Build Material

    Crystal Shield Glass

  • Weight

    185 gram

  • Colours

    Cloud Ink Black, Morning Mist Gray, Powder Pink

  • Water Resistance

    IP65 dust and water resistance

  • Dimensions

    150.8 x 71.7 x 8.2 mm

  • Resolution

    1200 x 2780 pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen Size

    6.32 inch

  • Screen Protection

    Crystal Shield Glass

  • Brightness

    1600 nits

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    Yes, HDR10+, Dolby Vision

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Launch Date

    April 24, 2025

  • Operating System

    Android 15, OxygenOS 15

  • SIM Size

    eSIM support

  • Bluetooth

    v5.4

  • Wi-Fi

    7.0

  • NFC

    Yes

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR5X

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    In-display fingerprint scanner

  • Other Sensors

    face unlock

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

Last updated date: 30 July 2025
