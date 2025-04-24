The price for the OnePlus 13T in India is Rs. 49,999 . This is the OnePlus 13T base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Cloud Ink Black, Morning Mist Gray and Powder Pink. Market Status of OnePlus 13T is Released. ...Read More Read Less
The OnePlus 13T was officially launched in India on April 24, 2025. This phone marks the return of the T-series, focusing on compact design and flagship performance. It features a 6.32 inch LTPO AMOLED display with a crisp 1.5K resolution (1200 x 2780 pixels), adaptive refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz, and Crystal Shield Glass protection. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring seamless multitasking and fast app launches.
For photography, the OnePlus 13T sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor (Sony IMX906, OIS) and a 50MP telephoto lens (2x optical zoom, OIS), while the front houses a 16MP selfie camera. The phone is equipped with a 6,260mAh silicon-carbon battery and supports 80W fast charging for all-day power and quick top-ups. Other highlights include an in-display fingerprint scanner, IP65 dust and water resistance, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and a customizable Shortcut Key for added convenience.
The OnePlus 13T stands out for its ergonomic, one-handed design, premium build, and flagship specs, making it an appealing choice for those who want top performance in a compact package. It comes in Cloud Ink Black, Morning Mist Gray, and Powder Pink, with prices in India starting around Rs 49,999 for the base variant.
