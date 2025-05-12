Overview Prices Summary Specs News
OnePlus15_FrontCamera_32MP
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: 07 January 2026

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15 is a Android 15 phone, speculated price is Rs 79,999 in India with 50MP+50MP+50MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Processor and 12GB/16GB RAM.
Expected price : ₹79,999 The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

OnePlus 15 Price in India (Expected)

The price for the OnePlus 15 in India is expected to be Rs. 79,999 . This is the OnePlus 15 base model with 256GB/512GB of internal storage. Market Status of OnePlus 15 is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More

OnePlus 15 Expected Key Specs

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2

RAM

12GB/16GB

Rear Camera

50MP+50MP+50MP

Internal Memory

256GB/512GB

Oneplus 15 Summary

The OnePlus 15 will make a powerful entrance onto the Indian tech stage in January 2026, promising to redefine flagship standards. You will enjoy the brilliance of its 6.78 inch AMOLED display that delivers vivid colours and a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate, creating an immersive visual experience like no other. Underneath the sleek metal and glass frame, the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor will offer lightning-fast performance that will handle your most demanding apps and games effortlessly.

Photography will take a leap forward with the triple 50MP camera system, capturing breathtaking images in every setting, from vibrant landscapes to stunning portraits. The vibrant 32MP front camera will ensure your selfies and video calls are crystal clear and full of detail. The massive 7,000mAh battery supported by ultra-fast 100W charging will keep you powered for hours, eliminating any worry about running out of juice.

With Android 15 running OxygenOS 15, you will enjoy a smooth, customizable user interface that enhances your daily experience. Expect top-notch connectivity with 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and advanced security features like in display fingerprint and face unlock. The OnePlus 15 will not only meet expectations but set new benchmarks in design, speed, and usability for premium smartphones.

 

Oneplus 15: Key Specifications & Features

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    7000 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    100W fast wired charging

  • Rear Camera

    50MP+50MP+50MP

  • Video Recording

    4K video

  • Front Camera

    32MP

  • Build Material

    Metal and Glass body

  • Water Resistance

    IP68 water

  • Ruggedness

    Dust Proof

  • Screen Size

    6.78-inch

  • Resolution

    1440 x 3168 pixels

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Custom UI

    OxygenOS 15

  • Brand

    OnePlus

  • Operating System

    Android 15

  • Model

    15

  • Launch Date

    January 7, 2026

  • Bluetooth

    5.4

  • Network Support

    5G

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 7

  • RAM

    12GB/16GB

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    In-display

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

  • Internal Memory

    256GB/512GB

Last updated date: 04 August 2025
