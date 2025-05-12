The OnePlus 15R will burst onto the Indian smartphone scene in early 2026, poised to shake up the premium midrange market. You will experience sheer velocity with its Snapdragon 8 Elite processor at the helm, joined by up to 16GB RAM for effortless multitasking and power-packed gaming. The 6.74 inch AMOLED display will dazzle you with a super smooth 165Hz refresh rate and vibrant colours—each scroll and swipe will feel almost dreamlike.

Photography lovers will anticipate its triple-lens rear camera, anchored by a 50MP main sensor and supported by an ultra-wide and macro snapper, ensuring every moment is captured with rich detail. The 32MP front camera will deliver radiant selfies and seamless 4K video calls, destined to stand out on social feeds.

Under its refined metal and glass chassis, a 5,500mAh battery backed by 100W rapid charging and wireless options will guarantee a tireless companion, all managed with the futuristic flair of OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15. With 5G speed, Wi-Fi 7, immersive stereo sound, and secure in display fingerprint access, the OnePlus 15R will offer a flagship level experience without the flagship price. This device is set to steal the show and your tech loving heart.