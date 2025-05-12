Overview Prices Summary Specs Alternatives News
OnePlus15R_FrontCamera_32MP
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: 07 January 2026

OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R is a Android 15 phone, speculated price is Rs 55,999 in India with 50MP+16MP+8MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor and 12GB/16GB RAM.
Expected price : ₹55,999 The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

OnePlus 15R Price in India (Expected)

The price for the OnePlus 15R in India is expected to be Rs. 55,999 . This is the OnePlus 15R base model with 256GB/512GB of internal storage. Market Status of OnePlus 15R is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Vivo X200 FE
  • 12GB RAM | 256GB ROM/512GB ROM
  • Yellow Glow, Black Luxe
12% OFF
Discounted price:₹65,999 Original price:₹74,999
Buy Now
Oneplus 15r VS Vivo X200 Fe

OPPO Reno 14 Pro
  • 12GB RAM | 256GB ROM/512GB ROM
  • Black, White, And Purple Colours
9% OFF
Discounted price:₹49,998 Original price:₹54,999
Buy Now
Oneplus 15r VS Oppo Reno 14 Pro

OnePlus 13s
  • 16GB RAM | 1tb
  • Black Velvet, Pink Satin, And Green Silk
5% OFF
Discounted price:₹54,998 Original price:₹57,999
Buy Now
Oneplus 15r VS Oneplus 13s

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Black, White
11% OFF
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now
Oneplus 15r VS Apple iPhone 16e iphone Se 4

Oppo Find X8 5G
  • 12GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Black, White
₹59,999
Check Details
Oneplus 15r VS Oppo Find X8 5g

Realme GT 7 Pro
  • 12GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Mars Orange, Galaxy Grey
27% OFF
Discounted price:₹50,999 Original price:₹69,999
Buy Now
Oneplus 15r VS Realme Gt 7 Pro
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare
OnePlus 15R Expected Key Specs

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM

12GB/16GB

Rear Camera

50MP+16MP+8MP

Internal Memory

256GB/512GB

Oneplus 15r Summary

The OnePlus 15R will burst onto the Indian smartphone scene in early 2026, poised to shake up the premium midrange market. You will experience sheer velocity with its Snapdragon 8 Elite processor at the helm, joined by up to 16GB RAM for effortless multitasking and power-packed gaming. The 6.74 inch AMOLED display will dazzle you with a super smooth 165Hz refresh rate and vibrant colours—each scroll and swipe will feel almost dreamlike.

Photography lovers will anticipate its triple-lens rear camera, anchored by a 50MP main sensor and supported by an ultra-wide and macro snapper, ensuring every moment is captured with rich detail. The 32MP front camera will deliver radiant selfies and seamless 4K video calls, destined to stand out on social feeds.

Under its refined metal and glass chassis, a 5,500mAh battery backed by 100W rapid charging and wireless options will guarantee a tireless companion, all managed with the futuristic flair of OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15. With 5G speed, Wi-Fi 7, immersive stereo sound, and secure in display fingerprint access, the OnePlus 15R will offer a flagship level experience without the flagship price. This device is set to steal the show and your tech loving heart.

Oneplus 15r: Key Specifications & Features

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm headphone jack

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    100W fast wired charging

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    5500 mAh

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

  • Front Camera

    32MP

  • Rear Camera

    50MP+16MP+8MP

  • Water Resistance

    IP68 water

  • Build Material

    Metal and glass build

  • Ruggedness

    Dust Proof

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    Yes

  • Screen Size

    6.74-inch

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Refresh Rate

    165 Hz

  • Launch Date

    January 7, 2026

  • Model

    15R

  • Operating System

    Android 15

  • Custom UI

    OxygenOS 15

  • Brand

    OnePlus

  • Bluetooth

    5.4

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 7

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM

  • RAM

    12GB/16GB

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    In-display

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

  • Internal Memory

    256GB/512GB

Other OnePlus 15 Expected Models

OnePlus 15
₹79,999
Check Details
Oneplus 15r VS Oneplus 15
OnePlus Phones

Related Mobile News

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details
12 May 2025

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 likely to be world’s slimmest foldable- Here’s what we know
12 May 2025

Samsung Galaxy F56 launched in India with a slim design- Know specs, features, and more
11 May 2025

iQOO Neo 10 confirmed to feature a 7,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and more - All details
11 May 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,500 Original price:₹129,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A55

  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹26,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹14,999
Check Details

Vivo V60 5G

  • Mist Grey
  • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now

OPPO K13 Turbo

  • First Purple
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Infinix GT 30 5G plus

  • Pulse Green
  • 8GB RAM
₹19,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹17,999
Check Details

Google Pixel 10

  • Chalk White
  • 12 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • Black
  • 12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
₹79,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 04 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Mobiles in India   /   Oneplus Mobile   /   OnePlus 15R

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Oneplus 15r
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender