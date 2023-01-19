 Oneplus 8 256gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Oneplus Phones OnePlus 8 256GB

    OnePlus 8 256GB

    OnePlus 8 256GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 49,500 in India with 48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor, 4300 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 8 256GB from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 8 256GB now with free delivery.
    8
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹49,500
    256 GB
    6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4300 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Oneplus 8 256gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP
    • 4300 mAh
    • 16 MP
    • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes, Warp, 30W: 50 % in 22 minutes
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • 4300 mAh
    Camera
    • Exmor RS
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Fixed Focus
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuos autofocus
    • F2.45
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 16 MP f/2.45, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • F1.75
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    Design
    • Onyx Black, Glacial Green
    • 160.2 mm
    • 72.9 mm
    • 8 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 180 grams
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • Fluid AMOLED
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 20:9
    • 90 Hz
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    • 402 ppi
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 88.69 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • May 28, 2020 (Official)
    • Oxygen OS
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • 8 256GB
    • Yes
    • OnePlus
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    • No
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Bands: TDD N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • 7 nm
    • 12 GB
    • Adreno 650
    • LPDDR4X
    • 20.0 s
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 16MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 3.0
    • Yes
    • No
    • 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Oneplus 8 256gb