Oneplus 8t 256gb Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OnePlus 8T 256GB

OnePlus 8T 256GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 45,999 in India with 48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 8T 256GB from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 8T 256GB now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹45,999
256 GB
6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4500 mAh
Android v11
12 GB
OnePlus 8T 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the OnePlus 8T 256GB in India is Rs. 45,999.  This is the OnePlus 8T 256GB base model with 12 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the OnePlus 8T 256GB in India is Rs. 45,999.  This is the OnePlus 8T 256GB base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver.

OnePlus 8T 256GB

(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Aquamarine Green, Lunar Silver
Oneplus 8t 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • 16 MP
  • 4500 mAh
  • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Yes, Warp, 65W: 100 % in 39 minutes
  • Yes
  • No
  • 4500 mAh
Camera
  • Yes
  • Fixed Focus
  • Single
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuous autofocus
  • Super Stable Bokeh portrait video
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Macro Mode
  • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.6" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • Exmor RS
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
Design
  • Aquamarine Green, Lunar Silver
  • 74.1 mm
  • 160.7 mm
  • 188 grams
  • 8.4 mm
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 1100 nits
  • 402 ppi
  • Fluid AMOLED
  • 20:9
  • 86.98 %
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
  • 120 Hz
General
  • October 16, 2020 (Official)
  • Oxygen OS
  • Android v11
  • OnePlus
Multimedia
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Bands: TDD N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.1
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Head: 1.07 W/kg, Body: 0.85 W/kg
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Performance
  • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
  • 12 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • 7 nm
  • 64 bit
  • Adreno 650
  • LPDDR4X
Sensors
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
  • Yes
Storage
  • Yes
  • No
  • 256 GB
  • UFS 3.1
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Oneplus 8t 256gb FAQs

What is the price of the Oneplus 8T 256Gb in India? Icon Icon

Oneplus 8T 256Gb price in India at 41,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865; RAM: 12 GB; Battery: 4500 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oneplus 8T 256Gb? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Oneplus 8T 256Gb? Icon Icon

What is the Oneplus 8T 256Gb Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Oneplus 8T 256Gb Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

    Oneplus 8t 256gb