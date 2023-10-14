Oneplus Ace 3 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OnePlus Ace 3 OnePlus Ace 3 is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 39,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 32 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹39,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.74 inches (17.12 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 50 MP + 8 MP + 32 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5500 mAh Operating System Android v14 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Oneplus Ace 3 Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 50 MP + 8 MP + 32 MP

Display 6.74 inches (17.12 cm)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Front Camera 16 MP

Battery 5500 mAh Battery Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5500 mAh

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 100W Camera Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Flash Yes, Screen flash

Resolution 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

OIS Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Sensor IMX890, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus

Aspect Ratio 20.1:9

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Screen Size 6.74 inches (17.12 cm)

Pixel Density 451 ppi

Display Type AMOLED General Launch Date December 6, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand OnePlus

Custom UI Oxygen OS

Operating System Android v14 Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

NFC Yes

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Performance RAM type LPDDR5X

Fabrication 4 nm

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 8 GB

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Graphics Adreno 740 Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory No

Storage Type UFS 4.0

