 Oneplus Nord 4 256gb - Price in India (August 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 20 Jul 2024

OnePlus Nord 4 256GB

OnePlus Nord 4 256GB is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 32,998 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus Nord 4 256GB from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus Nord 4 256GB now with free delivery.
Mercurial Silver Oasis Green Obsidian Midnight
128 GB 256 GB
Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.74 inches

Battery

5500 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 8 MP

OnePlus Nord 4 256GB Variants & Price

OnePlus Nord 4 256GB price starts at ₹32,998 and goes upto ₹35,998.OnePlus Nord 4 256GB is available in 7 options.

₹32,998
Mercurial Silver
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹29,998
Oasis Green
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹29,998
Obsidian Midnight
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹32,998
Oasis Green
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹32,998
Obsidian Midnight
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹35,998
Obsidian Midnight
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
₹35,998
Mercurial Silver
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
Oneplus Nord 4 256gb Latest Update

Oneplus Nord 4 256gb Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 9/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
10
Performance
8
Battery
8
Display
8
Camera

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Display

    6.74 inches (17.12 cm)

  • Battery

    5500 mAh

  • Front Camera

    16 MP

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3

  • Removable

    No

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super VOOC, 100W: 100 % in 28 minutes

  • Capacity

    5500 mAh

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Colours

    Mercurial Silver, Obsidian Midnight, Oasis Green

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP65

  • Weight

    199.5 grams Below

  • Width

    75 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Metal

  • Thickness

    8.0 mm

  • Height

    162.6 mm

  • Screen Size

    6.74 inches (17.12 cm)

  • Resolution

    1240x2772 px (FHD+)

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • HDR 10 / HDR+ support

    Yes, HDR 10+

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    89.94 %

  • Pixel Density

    451 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93.5 %

  • Aspect Ratio

    20.1:9

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Resolution

    16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 1µm pixel size)

  • Custom UI

    Oxygen OS

  • Launch Date

    July 20, 2024 (Official)

  • Brand

    OnePlus

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Camera Features

    20 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 1.95" sensor size, LYT 600, 0.8µm pixel size)8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps 1280x720 @ 240 fps

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual LED Flash

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuous autofocus

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Slo-motion Ultra Steady Video Bokeh portrait video

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • SAR Value

    Head: 1.18 W/kg, Body: 1.06 W/kg

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700/2100 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • RAM type

    LPDDR5X

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.8 GHz, Single core, Cortex X4 + 2.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A720 + 1.9 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A520)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Graphics

    Adreno 732

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • USB OTG

    Yes

Which is better based on our algorithm?

Our compare tool lets you decide which device would be better for you. The tool is based on our in-house algorithm, which is constantly evolving.

Currently comparing:
HT TECH SCORE 9  /  10
10 8 8 8 10
Performance
Battery
Display
Camera
Storage
HT TECH SCORE 9  /  10
10 6 8 10 10
Disclaimer: Above mentioned calculations are based on our internal algorithm

Buy Now
Buy Now
₹29,998
Buy Now
Web Stories

OnePlus Nord 4 launched with 5 BIG upgrades in the under 30,000 mobile phone category

Jul 17, 2024

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite launch on June 24: 6 things to know about this smartphone

Jun 24, 2024

OnePlus Nord 4 launch soon in India: Check out specs, features, and more

Jun 18, 2024

OnePlus 13 specs and features: Know what’s coming ahead of launch

Jun 09, 2024

OnePlus 12 coming in new colour variants in India: Here’s everything you need to know

May 30, 2024
Last updated date: 05 August 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Oneplus Mobile   /   OnePlus Nord 4 256GB

Buy Now

₹89,999

Buy Now

Buy Now
₹27,999

₹34,999

₹29,999

₹12,999
₹49,990

₹79,990

₹23,990

₹41,990
Last updated date: 05 August 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Oneplus Mobile   /   OnePlus Nord 4 256GB
