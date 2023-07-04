Oneplus Nord 5 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OnePlus Nord 5 OnePlus Nord 5 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 34,999 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Oneplus Nord 5 Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 32 MP

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP

Display 6.57 inches (16.69 cm)

Battery 5000 mAh Battery Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Warp, 120W

USB Type-C Yes

User Replaceable No Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Flash Yes, Screen flash

Main Camera Physical Aperture F1.88

Resolution 32 MP f/2.5, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

Camera Setup Single

Front Camera Physical Aperture F2.5

Autofocus Yes

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps Display Aspect Ratio 20:9

Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels

Pixel Density 401 ppi

Screen Size 6.57 inches (16.69 cm)

Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type Fluid AMOLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Refresh Rate 120 Hz General Launch Date May 25, 2023 (Unofficial)

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Operating System Android v12

Network 5G: Not Supported in India,

4G: Available Supported in India,

3G: Available, 2G: Available

Model Nord 5

Brand OnePlus Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

NFC Yes

WiFi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wifi Features Mobile Hotspot

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes Performance Architecture 64 bit

RAM 8 GB

Processor Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus

Processor Fabrication 4 nm

Graphics Mali-G710 MC10 Smart TV Features Camera 64MP + 12MP + 5MP Special Features Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 128 GB

