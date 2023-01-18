 Oneplus Nord Ce 2 Lite 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 21,990 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹21,990
    128 GB
    6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
    64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    Add to compare
    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Price in India

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G price in India starts at Rs.21,990. The lowest price of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is Rs.18,999 on amazon.in.

    Oneplus Nord Ce 2 Lite 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 16 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Super VOOC, 33W: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuos autofocus
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Dual Video Recording
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • F1.7
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Exmor RS
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 6 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 164.3 mm
    • 75.6 mm
    • 195 grams
    • Back: Plastic
    • 8.5 mm
    • Black Dusk, Blue Tide
    Display
    • 120 Hz
    • 401 ppi
    • 20:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 1080 x 2412 pixels
    • 6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 84.41 %
    General
    • Oxygen OS
    • OnePlus
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
    • Yes
    • April 30, 2022 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Head: 1.186 W/kg, Body: 0.709 W/kg
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N28 TDD N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 6 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
    • 64 bit
    • 6 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
    • Adreno 619
    • LPDDR4X
    • 26.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 2.2
    • Up to 105 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Oneplus Nord Ce 2 Lite 5g