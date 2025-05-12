The OnePlus Nord CE 5 Lite is an upcoming smartphone set to launch in India in July 2025, expected to be priced around Rs 22,990 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

It features a large 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth visuals for browsing, videos, and gaming. The screen provides good brightness and clarity, making it suitable for everyday use.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 processor, which ensures reliable performance for multitasking and gaming. It comes with 8GB of RAM, along with 8GB of virtual RAM, and offers 256GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a hybrid microSD card slot.

For photography, the Nord CE 5 Lite includes a 50MP main rear camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, there’s a 32MP selfie camera, designed for clear and detailed photos and video calls.

Battery life is a strong point, with a 5,000mAh battery that lasts all day under regular use. It supports 80W fast charging, allowing the phone to charge quickly, and also offers reverse charging, so you can power other devices when needed.

The device runs on Android 15 with OxygenOS 15, offering a clean and responsive software experience. It also includes 5G support, making it ready for future connectivity.

With its large display, solid camera system, long battery life, and fast charging, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 Lite is shaping up to be a good all-rounder in the under Rs 25,000 price segment, suitable for users who want performance, design, and value in one package.