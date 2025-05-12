Overview Prices Summary Specs Alternatives News
Not Released

OnePlus Nord CE 5 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE 5 Lite is a Android v15 phone, speculated price is Rs 22,990 in India with 50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen2 Processor and 8 GB RAM.
Not Released in India

OnePlus Nord CE 5 Lite Variants & Price

Market Status of OnePlus Nord CE 5 Lite is Cancelled/Not Released

OnePlus Nord CE 5 Lite Take Away

processor
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen2 (4nm)

Experience seamless multitasking and immersive gaming with enhanced efficiency and thermal control.

camera
Camera
50MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear, 32MP Front

Capture stunning photos and videos in any lighting, with excellent zoom capabilities for social media moments.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5 8GB + UFS 3.1 256GB

Enjoy rapid app launches and smooth multitasking, with ample space for games and files.

display
Display
6.78 inches IPS, 120Hz

Immerse yourself in vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling, with bright clarity perfect for outdoor use.

battery
Battery
5000mAh with 80W Fast Charging

Benefit from long-lasting usage with quick charging, minimizing downtime for users on the go.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for content creators, gamers, and heavy users seeking performance and versatility in a smartphone.

Oneplus Nord Ce 5 Lite Summary

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 Lite is an upcoming smartphone set to launch in India in July 2025, expected to be priced around Rs 22,990 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

It features a large 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth visuals for browsing, videos, and gaming. The screen provides good brightness and clarity, making it suitable for everyday use.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 processor, which ensures reliable performance for multitasking and gaming. It comes with 8GB of RAM, along with 8GB of virtual RAM, and offers 256GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a hybrid microSD card slot.

For photography, the Nord CE 5 Lite includes a 50MP main rear camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, there’s a 32MP selfie camera, designed for clear and detailed photos and video calls.

Battery life is a strong point, with a 5,000mAh battery that lasts all day under regular use. It supports 80W fast charging, allowing the phone to charge quickly, and also offers reverse charging, so you can power other devices when needed.

The device runs on Android 15 with OxygenOS 15, offering a clean and responsive software experience. It also includes 5G support, making it ready for future connectivity.

With its large display, solid camera system, long battery life, and fast charging, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 Lite is shaping up to be a good all-rounder in the under Rs 25,000 price segment, suitable for users who want performance, design, and value in one package.

 

Oneplus Nord Ce 5 Lite: Key Specifications & Features

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 80W Fast Charging

  • Type

    Li-Po

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Removable

    No

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP

  • Flash

    Yes, LED

  • Video Recording

    1080p @ 30 fps FHD

  • Colours

    Charcoal Ink, Blue Void, Silver Ray

  • Pixel Density

    390 PPI

  • Resolution

    1080 x 2400 pixels

  • Screen Size

    6.78 inches

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    90.3%

  • Brightness

    1000 nits

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Display Type

    IPS Screen

  • Brand

    Oneplus

  • Custom UI

    OxygenOS 15

  • Model

    Nord CE 5 Lite

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Launch Date

    July 8, 2025

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: SA: n1/3/5/8/40/41/77/78/28A(703~733MHz), NSA: n1/3/41/78

  • GPS

    Yes, with GPS, BDS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, with wifi-hotspot

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual Sim, GSM+GSM (Hybrid Slot)

  • SIM Size

    Nano SIM

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • VoLTE

    Yes, Dual Stand-By

  • Network Support

    3G,4G,5G

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: SA: n1/3/5/8/40/41/77/78/28A(703~733MHz), NSA: n1/3/41/78

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen2

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes, Side

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

