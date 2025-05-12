Market Status of OnePlus Nord CE 5 Lite is Cancelled/Not Released
Realme 15 5G
Oneplus Nord Ce 5 Lite VS Realme 15 5g
OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G
Oneplus Nord Ce 5 Lite VS Oneplus Nord Ce 5 5g
Vivo Y400 Pro
Oneplus Nord Ce 5 Lite VS Vivo Y400 Pro
Realme P3 Ultra
Oneplus Nord Ce 5 Lite VS Realme P3 Ultra
Realme 14 Pro
Oneplus Nord Ce 5 Lite VS Realme 14 Pro
Vivo T4
Oneplus Nord Ce 5 Lite VS Vivo T4
Experience seamless multitasking and immersive gaming with enhanced efficiency and thermal control.
Capture stunning photos and videos in any lighting, with excellent zoom capabilities for social media moments.
Enjoy rapid app launches and smooth multitasking, with ample space for games and files.
Immerse yourself in vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling, with bright clarity perfect for outdoor use.
Benefit from long-lasting usage with quick charging, minimizing downtime for users on the go.
Perfect for content creators, gamers, and heavy users seeking performance and versatility in a smartphone.
The OnePlus Nord CE 5 Lite is an upcoming smartphone set to launch in India in July 2025, expected to be priced around Rs 22,990 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.
It features a large 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth visuals for browsing, videos, and gaming. The screen provides good brightness and clarity, making it suitable for everyday use.
The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 processor, which ensures reliable performance for multitasking and gaming. It comes with 8GB of RAM, along with 8GB of virtual RAM, and offers 256GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a hybrid microSD card slot.
For photography, the Nord CE 5 Lite includes a 50MP main rear camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, there’s a 32MP selfie camera, designed for clear and detailed photos and video calls.
Battery life is a strong point, with a 5,000mAh battery that lasts all day under regular use. It supports 80W fast charging, allowing the phone to charge quickly, and also offers reverse charging, so you can power other devices when needed.
The device runs on Android 15 with OxygenOS 15, offering a clean and responsive software experience. It also includes 5G support, making it ready for future connectivity.
With its large display, solid camera system, long battery life, and fast charging, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 Lite is shaping up to be a good all-rounder in the under Rs 25,000 price segment, suitable for users who want performance, design, and value in one package.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.