Oneplus Nord N30 5g Price in India (22, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G OnePlus Nord N30 5G is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 19,990 in India with 108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus Nord N30 5G from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus Nord N30 5G now with free delivery.