 Oneplus Nord N30 5g Price in India (22, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
OnePlus Nord N30 5G

OnePlus Nord N30 5G is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 19,990 in India with 108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus Nord N30 5G from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus Nord N30 5G now with free delivery.
Last updated: 22 April 2023
Key Specs
₹19,990 (speculated)
128 GB
6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Oneplus Phones Prices in India

Oneplus mobiles price in India starts from Rs.11,599. HT Tech has 82 Oneplus mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Oneplus Nord N30 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 16 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
Battery
  • Yes, Fast, 67W
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation
  • 16 MP f/2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • F1.8
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • F2
Display
  • 87.1 %
  • 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
  • 20:9
  • 120 Hz
  • AMOLED
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 392 ppi
  • Yes with punch-hole display
General
  • Android v13
  • OnePlus
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
  • July 20, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Nord N30 5G
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes, v5.3
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 64 bit
  • Adreno 619
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • 6 nm
  • 8 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 108MP + 2MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 128 GB
    Oneplus Nord N30 5g