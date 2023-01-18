 Oppo A17 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO A17

    OPPO A17

    OPPO A17 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 13,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A17 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A17 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36797/heroimage/148122-v2-oppo-a17-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36797/images/Design/148122-v2-oppo-a17-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36797/images/Design/148122-v2-oppo-a17-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹13,990
    64 GB
    6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    50 MP + 2 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    Key Specs
    ₹13,990
    64 GB
    6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    50 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    amazon
    ₹ 12,420 M.R.P. ₹14,999
    OPPO A17 Price in India

    OPPO A17 price in India starts at Rs.13,990. The lowest price of OPPO A17 is Rs.12,420 on amazon.in.

    Oppo A17 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F1.8
    • F2.2
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(27 mm focal length, 5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • ISO-CELL
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • Yes, Splash proof, IPX4
    • 75.6 mm
    • 8.3 mm
    • 189 grams
    • Lake Blue, Midnight Black, Sunlight Orange
    • 164.2 mm
    Display
    • Yes
    • 600 nits
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 83.7 %
    • 60 Hz
    • 20:9
    • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    • 720 x 1612 pixels
    • 269 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 89.8 %
    General
    • ColorOS
    • Yes
    • OPPO
    • A17
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • October 4, 2022 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v5.3
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 0.81 W/kg, Body: 0.94 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • MediaTek Helio G35
    • 12 nm
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 64 GB
    Oppo A17