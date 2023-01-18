Oppo A17 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

OPPO A17 OPPO A17 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 13,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A17 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A17 now with free delivery.