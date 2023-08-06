 Oppo A3s Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO A3s

OPPO A3s is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 10,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4230 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A3s from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A3s now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹10,990
16 GB
6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
4230 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
2 GB
Oppo A3s Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • 4230 mAh
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • No
  • No
  • 4230 mAh
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • CMOS image sensor
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • F2.2
  • F2.2
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • Red, Dark Purple
  • 8.2 mm
  • 75.6 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 168 grams
  • 156.2 mm
Display
  • 720 x 1520 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • IPS LCD
  • 19:9
  • Yes with notch
  • 271 ppi
  • 80.85 %
General
  • No
  • No
  • ColorOS
  • A3s
  • OPPO
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
  • July 15, 2018 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes, v4.2
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Head: 1.166 W/kg, Body: 0.934 W/kg
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • No
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 14 nm
  • Adreno 506
  • 2 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR3
  • Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Up to 7.73 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 16 GB
Oppo Videos

OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
24 Feb 2023
Smartphones under Rs. 35000.
Have Rs. 35000 to spend on a smartphone? Check out these options
22 Jul 2022

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Oppo A3s FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo A3S in India?

Oppo A3S price in India at 9,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4230 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A3S?

How many colors are available in Oppo A3S?

What is the Oppo A3S Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo A3S Waterproof?

    Oppo A3s