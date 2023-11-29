 Oppo A5 2020 4gb Ram - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
OPPO A5 2020 4GB RAM

OPPO A5 2020 4GB RAM is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 12,990 in India with 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A5 2020 4GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A5 2020 4GB RAM now with free delivery.
Key Specs
₹12,990
64 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
4 GB
OPPO A5 2020 4GB RAM Price in India

The starting price for the OPPO A5 2020 4GB RAM in India is Rs. 12,990.  This is the OPPO A5 2020 4GB RAM base ...Read More

The starting price for the OPPO A5 2020 4GB RAM in India is Rs. 12,990.  This is the OPPO A5 2020 4GB RAM base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Mirror Black and Dazzling White.

OPPO A5 2020 4GB RAM

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Mirror Black, Dazzling White
Icon
Out of Stock
Icon
Out of Stock

Oppo A5 2020 4gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5000 mAh
  • 8 MP
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Single
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(2.75 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • IMX386, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • 9.1 mm
  • Mirror Black, Dazzling White
  • 195 grams Below
  • Back: Plastic
  • 75.6 mm
  • 163.6 mm
Display
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 270 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • 89 %
  • 480 nits
  • 20:9
  • 82.47 %
General
  • ColorOS
  • OPPO
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • September 21, 2019 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • No
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 4 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Adreno 610
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • LPDDR4X
  • 11 nm
Sensors
  • Rear
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 64 GB
  • UFS 2.1
  • Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Mobiles By Brand

Oppo A5 2020 4gb Ram FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo A5 2020 4Gb Ram in India? Icon Icon

Oppo A5 2020 4Gb Ram price in India at 11,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A5 2020 4Gb Ram? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Oppo A5 2020 4Gb Ram? Icon Icon

What is the Oppo A5 2020 4Gb Ram Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Oppo A5 2020 4Gb Ram Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

    Oppo A5 2020 4gb Ram