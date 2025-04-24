OPPO A5 Pro price starts at ₹17,998 and goes upto ₹19,998. OPPO A5 Pro is available in 4 options. Market Status of OPPO A5 Pro is Released.
Experience seamless multitasking and smooth gaming with advanced thermal control and efficiency for everyday use.
Capture stunning photos with high dynamic range and impressive video quality up to 1080p. Perfect for social media enthusiasts and low-light scenarios.
Enjoy fast app load times and smooth multitasking, ideal for gaming and storing large files effortlessly.
Enjoy vivid visuals with high clarity and smooth interactions, even in bright conditions, thanks to an impressive refresh rate.
Benefit from long-lasting battery life with fast charging capabilities, reaching 50% in just 35 minutes.
Ideal for heavy users, gamers, and content creators seeking performance, advanced photography features, and long-lasting battery life.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.