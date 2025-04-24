Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
OPPOA5Pro_FrontCamera_8MP
OPPOA5Pro_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40522/heroimage/166589-v6-oppo-a5-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_OPPOA5Pro_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40522/heroimage/166589-v6-oppo-a5-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_OPPOA5Pro_3
Release date : 24 April 2025

OPPO A5 Pro

OPPO A5 Pro is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 17,998 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A5 Pro from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A5 Pro now with free delivery.

OPPO A5 Pro Price in India and other variants

OPPO A5 Pro price starts at ₹17,998 and goes upto ₹19,998. OPPO A5 Pro is available in 4 options. Market Status of OPPO A5 Pro is Released.

Filter variants by Storage:
₹17,998 18% OFF Brown Size:8+128
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹17,998 18% OFF Blue Size:8+128
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹19,998 17% OFF Blue Size:8+256
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹19,998 17% OFF Brown Size:8+256
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

OPPO A5 Pro Take Away

processor
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6 nm)

Experience seamless multitasking and smooth gaming with advanced thermal control and efficiency for everyday use.

camera
Camera
50MP + 2MP Rear, 8MP Front

Capture stunning photos with high dynamic range and impressive video quality up to 1080p. Perfect for social media enthusiasts and low-light scenarios.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR4X 8GB + UFS 2.2 128GB/256GB

Enjoy fast app load times and smooth multitasking, ideal for gaming and storing large files effortlessly.

display
Display
6.67 inches LCD, 120 Hz

Enjoy vivid visuals with high clarity and smooth interactions, even in bright conditions, thanks to an impressive refresh rate.

battery
Battery
5800 mAh with 45W Super VOOC Charging

Benefit from long-lasting battery life with fast charging capabilities, reaching 50% in just 35 minutes.

summary
Ideal For

Ideal for heavy users, gamers, and content creators seeking performance, advanced photography features, and long-lasting battery life.

Oppo A5 Pro Latest Update

Oppo A5 Pro: Key Specifications & Features

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Po

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 45W Super VOOC Charging v2.0, 50% in 35 minutes

  • Capacity

    5800 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 2 MP

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 60 fps 1280x720 @ 120 fps

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Weight

    194 grams

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Water Resistance

    Yes, Water resistant, IP68, IP69, (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter

  • Dimensions

    164.8 x 75.5 x 7.8 mm

  • Height

    164.8 mm

  • Thickness

    7.8 mm

  • Width

    75.5 mm

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Pixel Density

    264 ppi

  • Resolution

    720 x 1604 px (HD+)

  • Screen Size

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    89.9 %

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus 2

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Launch Date

    April 24, 2025

  • Brand

    OPPO

  • Custom UI

    ColorOS

  • Model

    A5 Pro

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MC2

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR4X

  • Processor Fabrication

    6 nm

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 6300

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes, Side

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB / 256 GB

Related Products

Redmi 15 5G
₹14,999
Check Details
Oppo A5 Pro VS Redmi 15 5g

Vivo T4R 5G
₹19,499
Check Details
Oppo A5 Pro VS Vivo T4r 5g

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 SE 5G
₹14,999
Check Details
Oppo A5 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Se 5g

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G
₹17,499
Check Details
Oppo A5 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy F36 5g
24% OFF

Samsung Galaxy M36
Discounted price:₹17,499 Original price:₹22,999
Buy Now
Oppo A5 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy M36
19% OFF

Samsung Galaxy A16
  • Gold
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹17,499 Original price:₹21,499
Buy Now
Oppo A5 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A16
Latest Mobile Phones

Related Mobile News

Oppo F29 Pro 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Which latest mid-ranger is worth the hype?
28 Mar 2025

Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s series launch date announced- Know what to expect
25 Mar 2025

Oppo F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G with Hunter Antenna and 6.7-inch AMOLED display launched in India - Details
21 Mar 2025

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details
12 May 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,500 Original price:₹129,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A55

  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹26,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹14,999
Check Details

Vivo V60 5G

  • Mist Grey
  • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now

OPPO K13 Turbo

  • First Purple
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Infinix GT 30 5G plus

  • Pulse Green
  • 8GB RAM
₹19,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹17,999
Check Details

Google Pixel 10

  • Chalk White
  • 12 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • Black
  • 12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
₹79,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 19 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Mobiles in India   /   Oppo Mobile   /   OPPO A5 Pro

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Oppo A5 Pro
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender