 Oppo A55 5g Price in India (26, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
OPPO A55 5G

OPPO A55 5G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 17,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A55 5G from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A55 5G now with free delivery.
Last updated: 26 April 2023
Key Specs
₹17,990
128 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store
Oppo A55 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • F2.0
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • F2.2
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
Design
  • 8.4 mm
  • Rhythm Black, Brisk Blue
  • 186 grams
  • 163.9 mm
  • 75.7 mm
Display
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • 20:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 480 nits
  • 270 ppi
  • 60 Hz
  • 88.7 %
  • IPS LCD
  • 82.21 %
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
General
  • ColorOS
  • Yes
  • Android v11
  • OPPO
  • A55 5G
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • November 28, 2021 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • 6 GB
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • 7 nm
  • LPDDR4X
Smart TV Features
  • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • UFS 2.1
  • 128 GB
  • Yes
Oppo A55 5g FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo A55 5G in India?

Oppo A55 5G price in India at 17,197 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A55 5G?

How many colors are available in Oppo A55 5G?

What is the Oppo A55 5G Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo A55 5G Waterproof?

View More

    Oppo A55 5g